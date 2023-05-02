1h ago

Share

Retired SCA Judge Lewis to lead probe into allegations of nepotism against Stellenbosch vice-chancellor

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.
PHOTO: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • Retired Justice Carole Lewis was appointed to head a probe into allegations of nepotism against the vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University.
  • Professor Wim de Villiers faces mounting pressure for flouting the university's admissions policy. 
  • The panel has until the end of May to submit its findings. 

Stellenbosch University's council has appointed a three-member committee to probe allegations of nepotism against its vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.

The university on Tuesday announced the probe would be headed by retired Justice Carole Lewis, who would chair the committee, and joined by council members Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman.

Lewis was previously the Dean of the Faculty of Law at Wits University and a judge of the Johannesburg High Court.

She retired from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2019 after nearly 17 years. 

Conradie, a chartered financial analyst, was elected to the council earlier this year by donors, and Stuurman - a public policy, policing and security analyst - has served on the council as an appointee of the minister of higher education, science and technology since 2017. 

In April, a motion of no confidence in De Villiers was tabled by the DA's Stellenbosch constituency head and council member, Leon Schreiber. 

The council agreed that the matter should be referred to a committee of three people to investigate the allegations. 

READ | Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' scandal: Alumni reject request to distribute motion of no confidence

The committee would investigate the facts underlying the motion, including allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of related rules in relation to De Villiers' discretionary placement of family members at the university.

The committee will report its findings to the council, and provide recommendations. 

It will be submitted to the chair of the council by the end of this month. 

The council's chairperson, Nicky Newton-King, said the committee would start work in mid-May and submit its full written report, with findings and recommendations, if any, to the council as a matter of urgency.

Newton-King added:

Once the council has this report, it will evaluate the recommendations and consider the motion tabled by Leon Schreiber.

Rapport revealed in April that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for his wife's nephew at the university's medical school. This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted.

After this was questioned, De Villiers withdrew his nephew's placement.

The nepotism allegations followed a report by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found that students at the university were being prevented from communicating in Afrikaans at some residences during the welcoming week.

The SAHRC found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

This was after the DA and the FF Plus filed a complaint with the SAHRC in March 2021.

The council has also now decided to review the discretionary placement policy in its totality.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywim de villierscarole lewiseducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 821 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 104 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
9% - 104 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 33 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
10% - 122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Platinum
1,061.46
+1.2%
Palladium
1,436.54
-1.5%
Gold
2,014.19
+1.6%
Silver
25.31
+1.3%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,884
-1.0%
All Share
77,533
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,269
-1.1%
Industrial 25
105,057
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,548
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo