25 Sep

Retirement home killing: Police seek man after murder of 80-year-old woman in Polokwane

Canny Maphanga
Jakkie Grobler. (Supplied)
Polokwane police are appealing to the public to assist them in locating a man following the brutal murder of an 80-year-old woman at a retirement village.

"The police in Polokwane are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to locating Legonya Thamsadu who can assist them in the investigation of the brutal killing of 80-year-old Jacoba Grobler whose body was found in her house at Koraal old age complex in Polokwane", Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Friday.

Grobler's body was found by her friend on Monday at about 11:30.

The police were called and found her lying on a bed with open wounds which "might have possibly been caused by a blunt object".

Her laptop and cellphone are still missing.

"Police are now calling upon Legonya Thamsadu to avail himself at the Polokwane police station or contact the nearest police station immediately as it is believed he might assist with investigations," Mojapelo said.

The police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder.

