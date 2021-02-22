Retract or face 'legal steps' - SSA domestic chief to IGI after allegations of false qualifications

SSA domestic boss Mahlodi Muofhe is demanding the Inspector General of Intelligence retract a statement that he is under investigation for falsifying academic records.

Setlhomamaru Dintwe spoke about the complaint, received from an anonymous source, during a broadcast interview.

Dintwe reportedly responded that he first wanted to test the veracity of the allegations before contacting Muofhe.

The intrigue in South Africa's intelligence community continued after the State Security Agency's (SSA) domestic director-general, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, demanded the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI), Setlhomamaru Dintwe, retract a statement that he is under investigation for falsifying academic records.

The strongly-worded letter from Muofhe's lawyer, Mongezi Ntanga, dated 16 February, which News24 has seen, relates to an interview Dintwe did with broadcaster eNCA on 20 August 2020.

In the interview, Dintwe states that Muofhe is under investigation after a complaint was received from an anonymous complainant.

The letter reads:

It seems exceedingly strange that you would not have the decency to contact the person supposedly at the centre of the investigations, namely our client, but you would instead rely on information from somebody who is anonymous, in order to perpetuate and abet falsehoods against our client.

The letter states that Muofhe has, as yet, not been contacted about the investigation.

"You could have contacted our client, and he would have shown you original copies of his qualifications, and led you to the sources which would have confirmed that his qualifications are not falsified.

"The records of our client's admission as an advocate are publicly available at the high court."

It continues:

Our client has obtained degrees from universities in South Africa and it does not take much effort to verify this with them.

News24 could not reach Dintwe on Sunday.

Legal steps

TimesLive reported that he confirmed receipt of the letter and said that he didn't contact Muofhe to protect his privacy, so as to not harass him.

They first have to establish the veracity of the allegations against a person they are investigating.

Muofhe's legal counsel is demanding that Dintwe retract his statement and apologise unconditionally within 14 days, otherwise they will take legal steps.

Last month, SSA director-general Loyiso Jafta delivered explosive testimony at the Zondo commission, as did former minister Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired a panel that investigated the SSA, and two unnamed operatives.

Jafta's predecessor, Arthur Fraser, now the national commissioner of correctional services, has laid a charge of perjury against them, the commission's evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, and a member of his team, advocate Veruschka September.