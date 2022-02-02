Return to full-time education will improve learning outcomes - experts

Cabinet decided that the rotational education system be dropped.

Pupils will start attending school full-time.

Education experts say the return to classrooms will improve learning outcomes.

The education sector has welcomed the return to full-time school attendance, saying it will significantly impact children's outcomes.



On Monday, Cabinet announced that the rotational system would end with immediate effect at primary, secondary and special schools.

The regulation for one metre of social distancing in classrooms has also been removed.

On Tuesday, experts in the field cautiously agreed that going back to full-time learning would be beneficial to pupils. But they warned that schools needed to follow Covid-19 protocols to ensure schools don't become super-spreaders.

Education experts say the rotational system has hugely impacted school attendance.

READ | Cabinet approves resumption of full-time school attendance

The National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey estimates that about 700 000 pupils have dropped out of school since the pandemic started in 2020.

Professor Chika Seehole, dean of the education faculty at the University of Pretoria, said returning to full-time learning was critical in saving the education system.

"If you look at the matric results, they were unexpected and just showed the effort that government and schools put in for extra lessons. If that level of dedication can be cascaded down [to lower grades], catch up can be achieved, but it can never be the same. The children in the lower grades lost out."

He said extra lessons might help pupils, especially in the foundation phase, to catch up.



Seehole said while the pandemic was not over and the department still had a lot of overcrowded schools, returning to class would be a balancing act.

"The nature of the virus is that it doesn't respect how many people are in a place. The more we put children outside classrooms, the more damage we do. I welcome the idea of them going back to school. The pandemic is not over yet, but government must look into where we are and make appropriate changes. The wearing of masks is going to continue.

"Where we are now is far better than where we were 20 months ago. At that time, we didn't know what we were dealing with."

The National Professional Teachers Organisation's executive director, Basil Manuel, agreed, but said the department had nearly two years to improve conditions in schools, but did not do so.

"Relaxing the social distancing requirement doesn't mean that the department [must ]now rest on their laurels in urgently addressing the issue of overcrowding in schools. The department has already missed an opportunity during the pandemic period to tackle this grave problem.

Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1meter for learners in schools has also been removed. — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) January 31, 2022

"What is needed is a constructive plan from the DBE going forward. We can ill-afford to return to a situation where schooling is again disrupted due to a resurgence of infections because of overcrowding in schools and the non-adherence to the Covid protocols."

Equal Education, in statement, welcomed the opening of schools, but said the department should guard against super-spreading events at schools.

"We recognise that the virus is evolving. However, should there be more waves of infections, we encourage the DBE and Cabinet to only close schools as a last resort and to use its Risk Adjusted Strategy (RAS) to ensure that teaching and learning can continue in schools in parts of the country where community infection rates are low or at zero, while allowing the same schools to later close when transmission in those communities becomes high.

"This will assist the department and schools to respond appropriately where there are peaks in infection rates, without risking the well-being of learners and teachers," the organisation said.

Preparations

Meanwhile, provincial education departments have started preparing for full classrooms.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that, as the sector was preparing to welcome back pupils, the minister, Angie Motshekga, would gazette the new education regulations.

The Council of Education Ministers will also meet on Friday, and thereafter make further announcements.

The Western Cape's Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, welcomed the return to full-time school attendance, saying it will positively impact academic performance.



"The time lost in school has implications not only for academic progress, but also aggravates societal issues, such as learner pregnancies and the risk of dropping out of school. Parents have had to make alternative arrangements while trying to work, or if they cannot, their children are left unattended, adding to safety risks," she said.

READ | SA’s new Covid-19 rules: No isolation unless you have symptoms – then only 7 days

Western Cape schools are expected to return to full-time attendance from Monday.

Schäfer said staff was already at work full-time, and adhering to the new directive is "ultimately about arranging the school environment to return to capacity".

"Schools that are currently on rotating timetables will need to inform parents of the return to full attendance, so that they can make arrangements for their children to be present at school on all days. The head of department will write to all schools as soon as possible informing them of the decision and provide guidance regarding questions they may have."

She said:

The current plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners from Monday next week. Many schools will also need to rearrange their desks for full-time attendance, with some perhaps being in storage. This will give them time to make all the necessary arrangements.

The Northern Cape's education spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe, said that, while waiting for direction from the national department, they were preparing for schools to be open on Monday.

The Eastern Cape's education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, said that, once they had consulted, they would be able to see if there were any challenges to implementing the new policy.