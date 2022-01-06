1h ago

Return to sender: Cop on a mission to find intended recipient of letter found at Joburg airport

Nicole McCain
A lost letter has been handed in at OR Tambo International Airport police station.
  • A police officer at OR Tambo International Airport is trying to trace the writer or recipient of a lost letter.
  • The letter was written by a man and was meant for his granddaughter, who was only identified as Nikka.
  • The letter has been booked in at the airport police station.

"I'm sorry I couldn't write this letter on nicer paper."

This sentence, contained in a letter found at OR Tambo International Airport, tugged at Sergeant Vanessa Subramoney's heartstrings.

A man had written the letter, in Afrikaans, to his granddaughter, Nikka, but it never reached her because an airport staffer found it at the domestic terminal.

It was handed to Subramoney on Tuesday while she was on duty at the airport and now she's on a mission to get it to its intended recipient.

"The grandfather had written about how he had enjoyed spending time with this granddaughter. If I had been that child, I would have cherished something like this," Subramoney said.

READ | Free State airport evacuated after hand grenade found in passenger's luggage

She said the wording indicated that it was written for an older child.

The white envelope is marked for Nikka, with the phrase: "Maak eers oop by die huis (Only open at home)!" written in blue ink.

The letter is at the airport's police station.

Anyone who wants to claim it can contact Subramoney and will need to identify the contents of the letter, provide proof of identity, and complete the necessary forms at the police station.

"My grandfather has passed away, so a letter like this would be so sentimental to me. I'm hoping to find the rightful owner," Subramoney added.

