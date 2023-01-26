7h ago

add bookmark

REVEALED | The South African couple who worked for American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A couple from Jeffreys Bay have been requested to give evidence relating to their employment by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Miles and Cathy Alexander worked at Epstein's private island, called Little St James, until 2007.
  • They told News24 that they would "of course" be cooperative with authorities.

Miles and Cathy Alexander from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape worked for American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for eight years.

The couple has now been officially requested to assist the US Virgin Islands government in its bid to sue Epstein's former bank, JPMorgan Chase. The multinational financial services company is accused of enabling Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls.

In court papers, filed by the US Virgin Islands government, Cathy was employed as the house manager for Epstein between 1999 and 2007 at his home on Little St James, a small private island owned by the sex offender.

"…As such, [she] would have first-hand knowledge of Epstein's conduct and visitors at Little St James," the document reads.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City in 2019 in an apparent suicide.

READ | Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – A conversation with the film’s directors, Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern

A letter rogatory - a formal request from a court in which action is pending to a foreign court to perform a judicial act - was sent to the clerk of Humansdorp Magistrate's Court to request that Cathy be compelled to give evidence related to her employment by Epstein.

She is also requested to produce all documents, including severance and non-disclosure agreements, payments, as well as all communications with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and other named individuals.

"[The] plaintiff has previously attempted to obtain Cathy Alexander's deposition and [had] run into obstacles attempting to depose her," the letter reads.

Her deposition was required in order to prepare the case for trial, with the American court requesting assistance in obtaining it within 30 days after being served with the subpoena and letter rogatory.

READ | Key dates in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal

The same paperwork is understood to have been issued for Miles, who worked as the island manager during this period.

Cathy told News24 neither she nor her husband had yet been served any papers.

"But it has to be understood – we were acting on the instructions of Mr Epstein and can't be held liable for what he did," she said.

The couple had received correspondence via courier "in the middle of Covid", Miles confirmed, but the documents gave an impression of being of a fact-finding nature.

Cathy and Miles Alexander
Cathy and Miles Alexander.
Facebook/Cathy Alexander

"There was nothing really to respond to as [the information requested] was very broad and wide, not at all specific. The paperwork also wasn't signed and there was no case number attached," Miles said.

They disregarded it on legal advice, with the expectation that they would be "found" should their participation be required in any official proceedings.

She and her husband would "of course" be cooperative with the authorities, Cathy insisted. Miles agreed.

"If I am required in the Virgin Islands, I am happy to go if they fly me. It will, however, not be at my own expense."

READ | Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

According to the US Virgin Islands government's court papers, investigations found that JPMorgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully "provided and pulled the levers" through which recruiters and Epstein's victims were paid, saying the bank was "indispensable" to the operation and concealment of the trafficking enterprise.

JPMorgan Chase Bank had "knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed" Epstein's human trafficking network, which operated from his Virgin Islands home, and financially benefitted from this participation, directly or indirectly, by failing to comply with federal banking regulations, based on documents reviewed and interviews conducted by the government.

"JPMorgan facilitated and concealed wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of - and were, in fact, part of - a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude of dozens of women and girls in and beyond the Virgin Islands."

Their papers read:

Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.

"Upon information and belief, JPMorgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein's own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.

"These decisions were advocated and approved at the senior levels of JPMorgan, including by the former chief executive of its asset management division and investment bank, whose inappropriate relationship with Epstein should have been evident to the bank."

According to the government, JPMorgan "belatedly" complied with federal banking regulations regarding Epstein's accounts, only after his death.

READ | Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell on former flame Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I didn’t know he was so awful’

Epstein was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, some as young as 14. He died before he went on trial.

His partner, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years for her role in procuring girls to be sexually exploited and abused by him over the course of a decade.

The Alexanders were interviewed for the documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster.

(PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured together in 2005.
Gallo Images/Getty Images

During the interview, the couple spoke of the guests Epstein invited to the island, which included celebrities, businesspeople and royalty. Epstein counted Prince Andrew among his close friends who would visit Little St James.

They had witnessed scantily clad and naked women lying by the pool, the pair reportedly said.

Epstein had a penchant for young massage therapists, who would be abused.

The Alexanders, during the interview, denied being aware of this, barring one instance where a person had told Cathy they wanted to go home.

Visitors would leave the island "very suddenly", they told the interviewer, and although they had no evidence, women "could have been assaulted or hurt", Cathy said.

One of Epstein's alleged victims was reportedly a Cape Town woman, who met him during his visit to the city two decades ago when she was a 20-year-old aspiring model.

He flew her to the US Virgin Islands, where she claims he raped her repeatedly and was made to pose for nude photos taken by one of his assistants at his homes in cities such as Paris and New Mexico.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeffrey epsteinussouth africacrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 237 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 1325 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
14% - 247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.06
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.15
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.61
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,033.38
-0.5%
Palladium
1,695.21
0.0%
Gold
1,936.98
-0.5%
Silver
23.71
-0.8%
Brent Crude
86.12
-0.0%
Top 40
74,195
+0.7%
All Share
80,178
+0.6%
Resource 10
78,773
+0.2%
Industrial 25
102,220
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

3h ago

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

3h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo