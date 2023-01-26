REVEALED | The South African couple who worked for American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

A couple from Jeffreys Bay have been requested to give evidence relating to their employment by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Miles and Cathy Alexander worked at Epstein's private island, called Little St James, until 2007 .

They told News24 that they would "of course" be cooperative with authorities.

Miles and Cathy Alexander from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape worked for American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for eight years.

The couple has now been officially requested to assist the US Virgin Islands government in its bid to sue Epstein's former bank, JPMorgan Chase. The multinational financial services company is accused of enabling Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls.

In court papers, filed by the US Virgin Islands government, Cathy was employed as the house manager for Epstein between 1999 and 2007 at his home on Little St James, a small private island owned by the sex offender.

"…As such, [she] would have first-hand knowledge of Epstein's conduct and visitors at Little St James," the document reads.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City in 2019 in an apparent suicide.

READ | Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – A conversation with the film’s directors, Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern

A letter rogatory - a formal request from a court in which action is pending to a foreign court to perform a judicial act - was sent to the clerk of Humansdorp Magistrate's Court to request that Cathy be compelled to give evidence related to her employment by Epstein.

She is also requested to produce all documents, including severance and non-disclosure agreements, payments, as well as all communications with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and other named individuals.

"[The] plaintiff has previously attempted to obtain Cathy Alexander's deposition and [had] run into obstacles attempting to depose her," the letter reads.

Her deposition was required in order to prepare the case for trial, with the American court requesting assistance in obtaining it within 30 days after being served with the subpoena and letter rogatory.

READ | Key dates in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal

The same paperwork is understood to have been issued for Miles, who worked as the island manager during this period.

Cathy told News24 neither she nor her husband had yet been served any papers.

"But it has to be understood – we were acting on the instructions of Mr Epstein and can't be held liable for what he did," she said.

The couple had received correspondence via courier "in the middle of Covid", Miles confirmed, but the documents gave an impression of being of a fact-finding nature.

Facebook/Cathy Alexander

"There was nothing really to respond to as [the information requested] was very broad and wide, not at all specific. The paperwork also wasn't signed and there was no case number attached," Miles said.

They disregarded it on legal advice, with the expectation that they would be "found" should their participation be required in any official proceedings.

She and her husband would "of course" be cooperative with the authorities, Cathy insisted. Miles agreed.

"If I am required in the Virgin Islands, I am happy to go if they fly me. It will, however, not be at my own expense."

READ | Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

According to the US Virgin Islands government's court papers, investigations found that JPMorgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully "provided and pulled the levers" through which recruiters and Epstein's victims were paid, saying the bank was "indispensable" to the operation and concealment of the trafficking enterprise.

JPMorgan Chase Bank had "knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed" Epstein's human trafficking network, which operated from his Virgin Islands home, and financially benefitted from this participation, directly or indirectly, by failing to comply with federal banking regulations, based on documents reviewed and interviews conducted by the government.

"JPMorgan facilitated and concealed wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of - and were, in fact, part of - a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude of dozens of women and girls in and beyond the Virgin Islands."

Their papers read:

Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.

"Upon information and belief, JPMorgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein's own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.

"These decisions were advocated and approved at the senior levels of JPMorgan, including by the former chief executive of its asset management division and investment bank, whose inappropriate relationship with Epstein should have been evident to the bank."

According to the government, JPMorgan "belatedly" complied with federal banking regulations regarding Epstein's accounts, only after his death.

READ | Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell on former flame Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I didn’t know he was so awful’

Epstein was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, some as young as 14. He died before he went on trial.

His partner, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years for her role in procuring girls to be sexually exploited and abused by him over the course of a decade.

The Alexanders were interviewed for the documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster.

Gallo Images/Getty Images

During the interview, the couple spoke of the guests Epstein invited to the island, which included celebrities, businesspeople and royalty. Epstein counted Prince Andrew among his close friends who would visit Little St James.

They had witnessed scantily clad and naked women lying by the pool, the pair reportedly said.

Epstein had a penchant for young massage therapists, who would be abused.

The Alexanders, during the interview, denied being aware of this, barring one instance where a person had told Cathy they wanted to go home.

Visitors would leave the island "very suddenly", they told the interviewer, and although they had no evidence, women "could have been assaulted or hurt", Cathy said.

One of Epstein's alleged victims was reportedly a Cape Town woman, who met him during his visit to the city two decades ago when she was a 20-year-old aspiring model.

He flew her to the US Virgin Islands, where she claims he raped her repeatedly and was made to pose for nude photos taken by one of his assistants at his homes in cities such as Paris and New Mexico.