REVEALED | What a Russian cargo plane was doing in Cape Town

The Russian cargo aircraft that left Cape Town recently was one of several leased to Antarctica research stations.

No suspicious cargo was loaded onto the aircraft, according to aviation sources.

Russian aircraft have been serving the research stations since the 1990s.

The Russian cargo aircraft that departed from Cape Town International Airport on Friday night, which got tongues wagging over what it was doing in South Africa, is one of the aircraft leased to Antarctica research stations for flying passengers and logistics.



News24 could establish from aviation sources that the aircraft did not upload any suspicious cargo and that, apart from equipment used for Antarctica operations, it departed empty.

The aircraft flew across Africa to Cairo in Egypt, from where it was suspected to depart on Saturday night to Russia.

Depending on how the war in Ukraine and international damnation of Russia for its part in it unfolds, it is uncertain what will happen when the next Antarctic summer starts.

Russian aircraft have been serving the research stations at and international tourists to Antarctica since the 1990s.

The Ilyushin 76-TD-90VD, one of only five upgraded aircraft in this class, belongs to the Volga-Dnepr Group in Russia. The group has all but ceased operations of all its worldwide flights in light of recently announced sanctions by mainly NATO countries.

The Antarctic Logistics Centre International (ALCI) has operated from Cape Town annually during the Antarctic summer season, from November to the end of February. That is the only time when a handful of aircraft in the world can fly and land there.

Supplied

Volga-Dnepr earlier announced that it was considering staff cuts after all but two of its aircraft were grounded.



Volga-Dnepr has 18 Boeing 747s and 737s that it leased, as well as 12 Antonov 124 and Ilyushin 76 cargo aircraft.

The one that left from Cape Town was one of the cargo fleet.

About 3 500 of the group's staff members, including 2 500 who are based outside of Russia, could lose their jobs. The group earlier said it would keep only a small number of pilots and aircraft technicians.

According to ALCI's company information, Russia is one of 11 countries that are part of the Dronning Maud Land Air Network (Dromlan), Dronning Maud Land being the main ice mass forming Antarctica.

The other countries that are involved in research there are Belgium, Finland, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, South Africa, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

When the Antarctic Treaty between 28 countries came into force in 1961, it stated that for all operations in Antarctica it would be "in the interests of all mankind that Antarctica shall continue forever to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes and shall not become the scene or object of international discord".

Among the signatories are NATO members that are opposed to the Russian war in Ukraine and have instituted sanctions against Russia and a number of Russian billionaire oligarchs.



READ | More than 100 UK listed companies warn on Ukraine war impact

ALCI was registered as a company in South Africa in 1992 by Dr Vasily Kaliazin. His wife, Mirella Kruger Kaliazin is the only current director. Vasily Kaliazin's name was removed from the company registry in 2017.

Kaliazin told News24 on Saturday that the Ilyushin 76 finished its last Antarctica flights towards the end of February. It was scheduled for another flight to Asia, but that was cancelled after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Kaliazin he was part of the last Soviet Union flight to Antarctica in 1991, whereafter he started his own company as ALCI and the Soviet Union became Russia.

I am a proud South African with dual Russian citizenship and have contributed to the very specialised type of missions in [Antarctica] since. Russian aircraft are robust and by far the best suited for the missions. The air crews are specially trained for flying in adverse weather, while landing on ice. It is also the most cost effective charter aircraft available.

Since the invasion, the aircraft and crew have been waiting in Cape Town for Volga-Dnepr to decide on its operations. In Canada, authorities impounded one of the group's Antonov An-124s. The aircraft landed in Toronto on 27 February, carrying a shipment of Covid-19 testing kits. The impoundment and other sanctions are related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Asked how the company's flights to Antarctica would be affected in the future, Kaliazin said he was investigating various options to continue with the service.

"I am not going anywhere as I consider Cape Town my home and I will continue to serve South Africa in whatever way I can as I have been for 20 years."

According to its website, ALCI normally operates two aircraft to Antarctica – a Basler Turbo 67, which is an upgraded DC3, and the Ilyushin 76. The Ilyushin can carry 20 tons of cargo and 80 passengers at a time.

News24 Duncan Alfreds, News24

In the past, it has used a Hercules C-130, a Boeing 727 and a Gulfstream business jet.



Due to the adverse Antarctic weather, the company's flight schedules are determined by favourable conditions on landing. In the more recent past, some countries, such as Norway, have preferred to use their own aircraft due to the high cost of tickets.

ALCI utilises an ice runway at Novo, which is short for the Russian station at Novolazarevskaya.

The different countries involved in research in Antarctica ferry cargo and passengers, either by helicopter or snow vehicle, from the runway. India, Germany, Norway, Denmark and Japan each have their own station at different locations on the ice shelf.

South Africa has its own station at SANAE IV, west of Novo, but uses the Agulhas II ice-strengthened ship for its annual rotations of personnel and supplies to the base. This trip also only takes place between November and February when the "summer" weather is most favourable in Antarctica.

Your opinion matters to us. Be part of the conversation and tell us what you think about this story in the comments section.