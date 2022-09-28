28 Sep

add bookmark

'Review of stability of millions of Pfizer vaccines set to expire under way' - health department

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Deputy director-general in the health department says there is an ongoing review on the stability of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines ahead of their expiration in December and January next year.
The Deputy director-general in the health department says there is an ongoing review on the stability of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines ahead of their expiration in December and January next year.
PHOTO: Supplied/Department of Health
  • The health department says there is an ongoing review into the stability of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines set to expire in December and January.
  • Deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said Sahpra would decide what happens to the vaccines after receiving lab test results.
  • Crisp said the regulator might extend the expiration dates by three months.

The health department says there is an ongoing review on the stability of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines ahead of their expiration in December and January next year. 

Deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp said a batch of 3.9 million vaccines would expire on 31 December and another 4.7 million a month later on 31 January. 

He said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) might extend the expiration dates on a rolling three-month basis, depending on the lab test results.

Responding to questions from members of the Health Portfolio Committee alongside Health Minister Joe Phaahla, Crisp said the department had not destroyed any vaccines since procuring the first batch in 2020. 

"We have been able to use all of the doses. So far, we have not destroyed any vaccines. The only vaccines that get destroyed are half-used or unused vials in the periphery at sites. Otherwise, no vaccines have been destroyed yet," he said. 

Crisp also responded to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, who accused the department of stockpiling vaccines despite dwindling intake. She cited sources from the department that claimed that it had procured 20 million Pfizer vaccines. 

According to Chirwa, the inside sources she could not identify told the EFF they were concerned by the department's "bias" towards the Pfizer vaccines. 

Crisp said the department last procured vaccines in June last year. 

Phaahla denied the existence of a backhanded deal with pharmaceutical companies, saying the claim was unfounded. 

"Whatever we do is public, and we report to the committee, Treasury, and the Auditor-G audits us," he said. 

READ | Burn them: Here’s what happens to expired Covid-19 vaccines

Crisp added that the available batch would be enough to cover a surge in infections. 

He said while it suspended the reporting of daily cases due to decreasing infection rates, the department would reimpose similar restrictions in case of an uptick in infections. 

Phaahla said vaccination uptake reduced significantly after the height of the Delta variant. 

"When there was a high mortality rate, we had good uptake, but as soon as severity went down, the uptake slowed," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizersahpranicholas crisphealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 34 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
84% - 396 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
9% - 43 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.42
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,659.31
+1.9%
Silver
18.90
+2.8%
Palladium
2,150.51
+3.6%
Platinum
865.78
+1.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
+2.6%
Top 40
57,413
-0.4%
All Share
63,808
-0.3%
Resource 10
57,878
+1.5%
Industrial 25
78,523
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,099
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers

26 Sep

Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo