Reward offered after Midrand man kidnapped, robbed, killed execution-style

A reward has been offered following the murder of a Midrand man.

The man was killed, allegedly execution-style, after money was transferred from his bank account.

Police are investigating a kidnapping and murder case.

A R50 000 reward has been issued, by a private investigator, for information that can lead to the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of the culprits responsible for killing a Midrand man.



Kevin Soal, 68, was allegedly kidnapped from his home, near the Grand Central Airport in Midrand, around noon on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed the incident.

"The police have opened and are investigating a kidnapping and murder docket following the disappearance of a man," Colonel Kweza said.

According to a private investigator, Mike Bolhuis, of Specialised Security Services who is offering the R50 000 reward, he received an urgent call at 21:00 from the victim's daughter and other concerned people, asking for assistance in finding the man.





Kevin Soal (68) of Midrand kidnapped and murdered. A large amount of cash was withdrawn from his bank account. His car was found abandoned near a Tavern in Tembisa. He was shot execution style and his body was found near Olifantsfontein. pic.twitter.com/5BtQMrMRut — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 15, 2022

"Specialised Security Services was mandated to help in the search. A missing person's case was opened and then escalated to kidnapping and later murder. It became clear that Soal was kidnapped, extorted and executed," said Bolhuis.

According to Bolhuis, Soal's white Mercedes Benz vehicle was seemingly found in Tembisa, at a tavern called Mike's Place, at approximately 16:00.

"An hour later, his cellphone was found in the industrial area of Clayville. Later that evening, young soccer players heard gunshots and contacted the SAPS. At around 18:15, a body was found near Olifantsfontein and later identified as that of Soal," he added.

Bolhuis claimed a substantial amount of money was withdrawn from the victim's account.

"The soccer players identified a white Quantum bus, with a sticker of the word 'STAFF' on it.

"Soal was kidnapped and held against his will, while the perpetrators tried to extort money from him. While held captive, the perpetrators transferred a substantial amount of money from his account.

"The tragic details of the incident are that Soal was taken to a secluded area, where he was forced to kneel facing forward, kicked to fall face down, and shot twice in his head, execution style," Bolhuis said.



Escalating kidnappings

Bolhuis said there had been an escalation in kidnappings, which turn into murders.



"The trend of more kidnappings in which the victim is extorted for the maximum amount of money, the victim would then be ruthlessly discarded or murdered. All this happens very quickly.

He said:

Perpetrators settle for smaller quantities of cash to move on to the next kidnapping. In the past, kidnapped victims had a greater chance of survival, while the family was being extorted.

"Now, instead of taking the risk of keeping the victim safe over an extended period, smaller amounts are settled for. The victim is often murdered."







