Rhino poaching continues to hit KZN game reserves hardest

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A rhino gets a shot of anaesthetics before its horn is removed
A rhino gets a shot of anaesthetics before its horn is removed
Conrad Bornman/Rapport/Gallo Images
  • In the first six months of this year, 231 rhinos were killed in South African game reserves.
  • Of these, 143 were in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A dedicated prosecutor has now been appointed to deal with poaching-related cases in the province.

Game reserves in KwaZulu-Natal continue to be the hardest hit by rhino poaching, and a dedicated prosecutor has now been appointed to deal with poaching-related cases in the province.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that of the 231 rhinos that were killed in South Africa in the first half of the year, 143 were in KwaZulu-Natal.

Creecy said there was an 11% decrease in poaching nationally compared to the same period last year, and that the figures had shown a continuing trend of poaching moving away from the Kruger National Park to provincial and private reserves. 

"Unfortunately, rhino poachers have continued to target the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal where Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, supported by the department and iSimangaliso Wetland Park, continues to implement a number of measures to combat rhino poaching," she said.

"Among these has been the establishment of a Tactical Operations Joint Control Centre, which now facilitates the SAPS deployments to Hluhluwe/iMfolozi Park. The department made available R40 million for the repair and replacement of the boundary fence around the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi game reserve which is regularly breached and through which wild animals can escape to nearby communities."

The National Prosecuting Authority had also designated a prosecutor to facilitate rhino poaching cases in KwaZulu-Natal and prioritise and expedite them in the court process, Creecy said.

She added that discussions around rhino dehorning were underway with Ezemvelo, and that the department was looking into "mobilising financial support in that regard".

During the briefing, Creecy attributed the move to other areas to a declined rhino population in the Kruger National Park, as well as the effectiveness of anti-poaching measures in the park.

She said:

It’s no secret that the rhino population in Kruger National Park has been severely battered. This is why one would see a displacement to other areas.

During the first six months of the year, 42 rhinos were killed in the Kruger National Park.

"Because the demand for rhino horn remains a constant threat to rhino populations, collaboration between the law enforcement agencies - including the SAPS, DPCI and the Green Scorpions, Customs officials, the Financial Intelligence Centre and the National Prosecuting Authority - remain key. These efforts are supported by private security,” she said.

Creecy added that an important development in strengthening the collaboration between these roleplayers was Cabinet’s recent approval of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.

"This strategy aims to break the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking in South Africa and beyond its borders. It represents a commitment by government to direct law enforcement ability and effort and mobilise society support to address the threat wildlife tracking poses to national security and the country’s rich biodiversity," she said.

"Although currently, our main focus is rhino, the Strategy also aims to address the illegal trade in, and poaching of, other species that are threatened by trafficking syndicates, like abalone."

Tourists on a nigh drive in the Kruger National Pa
Tourists on a night drive in the Kruger National Park stumbled upon two men, one wearing a SANParks uniform, removing the horns from a dead rhino.
Rhino horns have been seized by the Hawks.
Rhino horns have been seized by the Hawks.

She added that, in the first six months of this year, 31 people had been convicted of poaching-related crimes.

Creecy said research was also being done around legislative amendments to address the challenge relating to the opposing of bail due to the fact that rhino poaching is not listed as a Scheduled Offence.

She also outlined several initiatives that were being implemented to make rangers less vulnerable to corruption and poaching syndicates.

"Yesterday was World Ranger Day and so it is important today that we honour the bravery and dedication of the men and women who run our ranger services and who are on the front line of the battle against wildlife poaching."


