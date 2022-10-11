Rhodes University honours journalist and freedom fighter Thenjiwe Mtintso

Rhodes University will this week honour freedom fighter Thenjiwe Mtintso with an honorary doctorate.

The university said the nation owes Mtintso an unpayable debt for dedicating her life to human rights and gender activism.

During the 1970s, she was subjected to banning, detentions, solitary confinement, and severe torture by the security police.

Rhodes University will bestow an honorary degree, a Doctor of Laws, on former journalist, anti-apartheid activist and High Commissioner to Namibia, Thenjiwe Mtintso, at its October postgraduate graduation ceremony this week.

Vice-Chancellor, professor Sizwe Mabizela said the honour was in recognition and celebration of Mtintso’s long and sustained contribution as a dedicated freedom fighter and a committed gender activist.

Mabizela said the nation owes Mtintso an unpayable debt of gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices she made throughout her life in the struggle for freedom.

“She gave a voice to the many who had been rendered voiceless by the iniquitous and oppressive system of apartheid.

"I am delighted that the Rhodes University community has seen it fit to honour her sustained and significant contributions by the award of an honorary doctorate and warmly congratulate her on this richly deserved recognition and notable achievement,” said Mabizela.

Mtintso was born to ANC member and trade unionist father Gana Makabeni and domestic worker mother Hanna Mtintso on 7 November 1950 in Soweto.

Due to financial constraints, she was forced to leave school and work full-time in various factories to finance her part-time studies at secondary school.

She matriculated at Damelin College and went to study a Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University of Fort Hare, where she became a member of the South African Student Organisation and joined the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM).

Her activism in student politics led to her being detained several times by the security police in the 1970s and her eventual expulsion from the university.

She moved to King William's Town and worked as a political organiser with BCM leaders Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele.

She was subjected to banning, detentions, solitary confinement, and severe torture by the security police.

Mtintso went into exile in 1978 after Biko was murdered in police custody.

She joined the ANC and its military wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) in exile and underwent military training, rising through the ranks to become an MK commander.

She was sent for further training in Cuba at the Fé del Valle School and then worked in Lesotho with the Regional Political-Military Council, which coordinated the ANC’s political and military activities in that country.

Mtintso later served as head of the Regional Political-Military Council in Botswana (1986–1989) and as the ANC’s first chief representative to Uganda (1989–1991).

Mtintso remained in exile until 1992, when she returned to South Africa and enrolled for her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and sociology at Wits University.

She was appointed to the Transitional Executive Committee and became an active participant in the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) negotiations.

After the first democratic elections in April 1994, she became an ANC Member of Parliament. Mtintso turned down an offer of a ministry and chose not to contest her seat again.

She was elected to the ANC national executive committee in 1994, 1997 and 2002.

In March 1997, Mtintso was appointed the first chair of South Africa’s Commission on Gender Equality and chairperson of the board of Gender Links.

She resigned a year later after being elected as the first woman ANC deputy secretary-general in December.

Mtintso also served as a member of the central committee of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Meanwhile, she also enrolled for a Master of Arts degree at Wits University in 1998.

In 2004 she resigned from being the ANC deputy secretary-general, partly because of continuing health problems as a result of her torture.

She served as South Africa’s ambassador to Cuba (2003–2008), Italy (2009–2012), Romania (2014–2016), and Spain (2019–2022). In addition, Mtintso was South Africa’s high commissioner to Malawi from 2016 to 2019.

In 2022, she was appointed South Africa’s High Commissioner to Namibia.

Mtintso has been active in various gender and women’s structures throughout her life.

She has engaged in gender training, especially for women in politics in Africa.

She has written articles published in various local and international publications on women, patriarchy, gender relations and defence.

She has presented papers and participated in various national and international workshops, seminars and conferences on women, gender, democracy, and defence.

Mtintso will be honoured on Friday at the 1820 Settler’s Monument in Makhanda.

Mtintso is a former reporter for the Daily Dispatch, a liberal newspaper that was edited in the 70s by anti-apartheid campaigner Donald Woods in East London.