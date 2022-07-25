1h ago

add bookmark

Rhodes University honours Solomon Mahlangu, Hugh Masekela as it renames residence halls

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rhodes' Jan Smuts Hall has officially been renamed Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu hall.
Rhodes' Jan Smuts Hall has officially been renamed Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu hall.
Facebook
  • Rhodes University has renamed two residence halls after South African struggle icons Solomon Mahlangu and Hugh Masekela.
  • The renaming was part of the university's ongoing transformation agenda to honour the two icons who helped build the country's democracy 
  • Mahlangu's nephew, Gideon Mahlangu, and Masekela's daughter, Motlapelula Twala, expressed their appreciation for the halls' renaming.

Rhodes University has renamed two of its residence halls after South African struggle icons Solomon Mahlangu and Hugh Masekela. 

What was known to many students as Jan Smuts Hall and Hilltop Hall was renamed as part of the university's ongoing transformation agenda and to honour the two icons. 

Jan Smuts was renamed after Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu, a South African freedom fighter, struggle activist, and operative of the ANC's military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

And Masekela, South Africa's renowned trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, singer, and composer known as "the father of South African jazz", was honoured with Hilltop Hall being renamed after him.

READ | Gift of the Givers co-founder graduates with master's degree

According to deputy vice chancellor Professor Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela, the university's renaming policy aimed to correct past imbalances caused by apartheid.

She said:
We want to make sure that our students see that our history and experiences are reflected in the life of our University.

The vice-chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, said over the past few years, 20 name changes within the university had taken place.

He added buildings, facilities, academic units and structures were named after liberation icons like Ellen Nnoseng Kuzwayo, Walter Sisulu, Rosa Parks, Ruth First, Joe Slovo, Victoria Nonyamezelo Mxenge, Adelaide Tambo, Helen Joseph, Robert Mmangaliso Sobukwe, Chris Thembisile Hani, Miriam Zenzile Makeba, Lillian Masediba Ngoyi, Nelson Mandela, Desmond Mpilo Tutu and Steve Bantubonke Biko.

The Masekela and Mahlangu families attended the renaming ceremony on Friday.  

Mahlangu family spokesperson Gideon Mahlangu thanked the university and its students for seeing it fit to honour "the brave warrior in this manner".

"We believe students will be able to learn the history of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu as we strongly believe that history is important in building the future of South Africa.

Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University

"Today is an important day, it is a day that not only made South Africa but the entire world to know Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu." 

He went on to express the importance of institutions of higher learning in documenting the authentic history of the country.

Masekela's daughter, Motlalepula Twala, said: "We are beaming with pride about what Rhodes University has done. We appreciate this as a family as we feel that it is in sync with my father's motto of love, learn and teach."

Twala, on behalf of the Hugh Masekela Foundation, said the foundation was an exhibition that moved around, and would like  to come to Hugh Masekela Hall.

She added:
The importance of this exhibition is that Bra Hugh was accessible to people. This [hall] has a lot of his memorabilia, such as some of his caps, writings, horns, and passport copies that see where he has been. We should allow the entire University to be able to experience this.”

Twala said it was important for institutions of higher learning in South Africa to celebrate Bra Hugh before he was celebrated in other countries.

"We are proud, grateful and hope there will be more of these events."

Chancellor Judge Lex Mpati said the renaming of the university halls and residences after human rights activists would instill new values in students.

"Having been associated with Rhodes University from 1979 as a student and serving in council, I have watched with pride and interest the move taken by the university to democratise the spaces.

"We have had residences and halls called Jan Smuts, Botha and others. Now we have Hugh Masekela, Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu and others.

"To have these names now is a huge move, and there is a massive difference between then and now. Rhodes University is indeed a transformative university and is for everybody now, and we are all proud of it," added Mpati.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rhodes universitysolomon mahlanguhugh masekelaport elizabetheastern cape
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2905 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7555 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,718.41
-0.5%
Silver
18.45
-0.8%
Palladium
2,005.00
-2.0%
Platinum
883.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,433
-0.5%
All Share
67,750
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,494
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,274
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,108
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo