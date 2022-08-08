20m ago

Ride or lie: Durban cops bust e-hailing driver for opening false hijacking case

Kaveel Singh
An e-hailing driver was arrested for reporting a false hijacking case to police.
Getty Images
  • An e-hailing driver has been arrested and charged for allegedly lying about being hijacked in Phoenix.
  • When interviewed by police, it was established that he instead parked his car in Isipingo and threw the keys away.
  • After further interrogation by police, he led officers to Alice Street in Durban, where he threw away the car keys.

An e-hailing driver has been arrested in Durban for allegedly lying about being hijacked over the weekend, police said on Monday.

The driver visited Phoenix police station on Sunday and reported a hijacking case. He alleged that he had picked up passengers on Hillhead Road in Phoenix on Friday.

He said he was then robbed of his vehicle and held hostage at an unknown location.

He further alleged that he managed to escape on Saturday night, arriving at Phoenix police station to report a case of carjacking.

Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the Phoenix trio crime team followed up information about the hijacked vehicle, "which was found to be parked at Isipingo SAPS".

Ngcobo said: 

On interviewing the complainant in the matter, it was established that he had parked the vehicle at Isipingo SAPS and threw the keys along the Alice Street railway line and opened a false case.

"The suspect took police officers to Alice Street, where the keys were recovered, and then to Isipingo police station, where the vehicle that he reported as hijacked was recovered. The suspect was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded for investigation."

Ngcobo said the 41-year-old man was charged with perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

"We would like to warn members of the public to refrain from opening false cases. It is punishable by law to open such cases, and police have uncovered a large number of such cases," Ngcobo added.


