Rietfontein family struggling to come to terms with horror attack that left girl,10, dead

Sesona Ngqakamba
Mihle Msindo,10, was brutally murdered during an attack at her family home in Poortjie,Rietfontein in Gauteng. (Supplied)
  • Two girls were alone in a house in Rietfontein, in Gauteng, when they were attacked by unknown men.
  • One of the girls was found dead in a pool of blood after being stabbed in the throat; the other is recovering in hospital.
  • Police have taken two people in for questioning. 

The family of a 10-year-old girl from Rietfontein, Gauteng, are struggling to come to terms with her brutal murder after she was stabbed in the throat during an horrific attack at their home on Sunday morning.

Mihle Msindo's family discovered her lifeless body in a pool of blood at their home in Poortjie, Rietfontein, around 10:00. 

The girl's 14-year-old cousin, Khethiwe Dakuse, is in hospital after also being stabbed in the throat during the attack. 

Speaking to News24 on behalf of the family on Wednesday, Cynthia Mokgotloa said Khethiwe's grandmother asked Mihle's grandmother, her sister, to send the grandchildren over to keep Khethiwe company as she was heading out to do errands. 

Mokgotloa said Mihle had been accompanied by her two elder brothers. According to the police, they are 15 and 16 years of age. 

The two boys left Mihle with her cousin. When they returned to check up on the two girls, they found they were not outside where they had left them.

They knocked on the door several times. It was locked and the windows were closed. 

After peeping through the window, the boys noticed strangers inside. Two individuals then chased the boys away. They ran to Mihle's grandmother to tell her what was happening.  

"When the brothers got to their house after running away from the men, they found Mihle's grandmother and informed her that there was something odd happening at the home. They then rushed there with the bakkie. When she (Mihle's grandmother) went inside the yard, she checked on the windows and they were closed as well as the doors.

"Somebody then opened the door and had a knife full of blood. She picked up a brick and, as she was about to hit one of the two men who were remaining in the house, another one came holding Khethiwe. She had a hole in her throat," said Mokgotloa.

When the woman noticed Khethiwe and tried to attend to her, the man dropped the girl and fled the scene.  

The family says four people were allegedly involved in the attack. 

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the two, who had chased the boys, ran towards Drieziek extension 5 Orange Farm after crossing over the N1 bridge. 

Mokgotloa said, while arrangements were being made to have Khethiwe rushed to hospital, Mihle's body was found.

Mokgotloa said the family is still in shock. They do not know what the motive behind the brutal attack could be.

Not coping 

"We are trying to cope, but we can't. We are now coming from the hospital from seeing Khethiwe. She is doing well, but she cannot talk and is breathing through a pipe," the heartbroken woman said.  

Mihle, who was in Grade 4 at Bafokeng Primary School in Vereeniging, was described as a hyperactive and inquisitive girl. She was also adored by her teachers. 

Mokgotloa said the family planned to bury her on Friday, but were waiting for the mortuary for confirmation. 

Makhubele said the police were investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery.

He said, following the incident, it was discovered that there were items missing from the home, including a cash amount of R2 000.

Two people have been taken in for questioning, Makhubele added.

