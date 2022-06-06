37m ago

Right-wing leader Harry Knoesen found guilty of planning to overthrow the government

Tebogo Monama
Harry Knoesen.
  • Right-wing leader Harry Knoesen has been found guilty on charges related to conspiring to overthrow the government. 
  • Knoesen is one of the five people who were accused of planning to overthrow the government and replace it with one run by the National Christian Resistance Movement aka the "Crusaders".
  • The group was accused of planning to target national keypoints, malls, and informal settlements. 

Harry Johannes Knoesen, 64, the leader of the right-wing organisation National Christian Resistance Movement aka the "Crusaders” has been found guilty of five charges related to conspiring to overthrow the government.  

Knoesen is one of the five people who were accused of planning to overthrow the government and replace it with one run by the Crusaders. 

The group was accused of planning to target national keypoints, malls, and informal settlements. 

On Monday, the Middelburg High Court sitting in the Middleburg Magistrate's court found Knoesen guilty of the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Matters Act (POCDATARA) when he and his accomplices prepared and planned to carry out terrorist attacks on government institutions and black people on 28 November 2019. 

READ | The man who stole Ramaphosa's millions

"This objective would be achieved by carrying out attacks on military and police installations as well as on informal settlements occupied by African persons," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. 

Knoesen, who is representing himself in court, was found guilty of the contravention of POCDATARA, incitement  to carry out terrorist attacks, soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks, unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition. After being found guilty, his case was postponed to Friday for him to present his sentencing reports.

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said: 

We are satisfied with the judgment. It once again shows that excellent intelligence gathering and dedicated investigation prevented a bloodbath in the country. If the planned attack was not prevented and disrupted, it would have led to a racial war in South Africa.

While Knoesen is still going to be sentenced, his co-accused Donald Abrahams, 57, and Erroll Abrahams, 52, are already serving their sentences. 

The two plead guilty in December 2020, Mogale said. 

They were sentenced to 15 years for preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks. Seven of the 15 years were suspended, 

The Abrahams brothers also received a five-year sentences for financing terrorism, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of more than 200 cartridges. 

“Effectively each accused will serve eight years in prison. All other sentences will run concurrent with the sentence on preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks,” Mogale said.

They were also declared unfit to possess firearms. 


