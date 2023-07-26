11m ago

Risk assessments delay Gumede corruption trial after shooting at witness' home

Kaveel Singh
Zandile Gumede at the Durban High Court for her corruption related matter.
Zandile Gumede at the Durban High Court for her corruption related matter.
Kaveel Singh
  • The Zandile Gumede corruption trial has been postponed to make way for risk assessments for witnesses.
  • This comes after the home of a witness was allegedly shot at.
  • The defence has bemoaned the delays.

Risk assessments aimed at ensuring witnesses' safety have caused a delay in the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused.

This emerged in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Wednesday.

Senior State advocate Ashika Lucken told Judge Sharmaine Balton that the investigating officer was working on the risk assessments.

Lucken added that the State was waiting for the Hawks to arrange updates from the police "on the state of the risk assessments".

"Arising out of my consultation with the court and discussions in chambers, we reached consensus that the matter will proceed on Monday," she said.

READ | Zandile Gumede trial: Investigation launched after home of witness allegedly shot at

The court heard that the State would change its strategy to accommodate the risk assessments.

This comes after the proceedings came to a halt on Monday when it was revealed that the home of a State witness was allegedly shot at on 21 July. Police have since opened an attempted murder case.

But defence teams have bemoaned delays, calling for a speedy trial. 

Lucken said the prosecution would update the court and defence teams.

"Further consultations with the court and defence will take place on Friday and we will inform them which part of the evidence we are proceeding with," Lucken said.  

Condemnation

News24 reported that Thami Ntuli, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, condemned the incident, saying there weren't enough arrests related to hits in the province and country.

"There are very few cases where you hear there are arrests being made, particularly in local government. We receive numerous reports that the local government is not safe.

"We are concerned and wish for efficiently from the police in thwarting these attempts at assassinations, so we have a safe province and community."

READ | Zandile Gumede trial: Judge launches probe into alleged media breach

But Gumede's spokesperson, Ntando Khuzwayo, said they were frustrated about the delays in the case and were not convinced that there was an incident, as alleged.

"We don't even believe that the incident took place. Even if it did take place, nothing is stopping the state from putting other witnesses on the stand. Where are the Hawks and forensic investigator witnesses?"


He said the State was dragging the case out and didn't believe any witnesses had reason to delay it.

"We (the defence) all want this case out of the way. There is no reason to do this. We cannot say there is a link to this case. It could be another unrelated shooting, unless the shooter shot and at the same time said, 'because you are testifying'."

Gumede and her co-accused are on trial for fraud and corruption to the value of R320 million relating to eThekwini's Durban Solid Waste (DSW) unit.

The State has accused her of creating the building blocks of a corrupt enterprise that inflated contracts and siphoned public monies into the pockets of businesspeople and politicians.


