23m ago

add bookmark

Road Accident Fund fraud: Attorney in dock for allegedly stealing victim's R1.8m payout

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court, accused of pocketing R1.8 million paid out to a client.
Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court, accused of pocketing R1.8 million paid out to a client.
PHOTO: Supplied by Hawks
  • A Mpumalanga attorney has been arrested for fraud and theft after allegedly stealing R1.8 million that the Road Accident Fund paid out to her client.
  • Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela allegedly transferred the money to another account and fled to Gauteng.
  •  She was released on R25 000 bail with a condition to hand over her passport.

A Mpumalanga attorney, who allegedly fled to Gauteng after she was asked about a client's Road Accident Fund's money, has been arrested for fraud and theft.

Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela, 41, appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. She is accused of pocketing R1.8 million that had been paid out to the client.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said: 

It is alleged that during May 2021, the complainant appointed Mmela and Associates Inc in Middelburg to assist in claiming [from the] Road Accident Fund on behalf of his minor child who was involved in a serious accident. The attorney, Mmela, submitted a claim which was successful.

The funds were paid into Mmela and Associates Inc's trust account in May, but not handed over to the client, Sekgotodi added.

When the client queried the outcome of his claim, Mmela allegedly fled to Gauteng.

READ | Three more suspects arrested for R60 million vehicle licensing fraud

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the attorney transferred the money into another bank account. A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed, hence her arrest from her hiding place in Pretoria," Sekgotodi said.

The Middelburg-based Hawks team arrested the attorney on Tuesday.

After her court appearance, she was released on R25 000 bail with a condition to hand over her passport. The case was postponed to 5 December.

More arrests are expected, according to Sekgotodi.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangafraudcrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3224 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 3897 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.97
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,668.39
-0.3%
Silver
19.56
+0.0%
Palladium
2,153.50
-0.3%
Platinum
906.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
89.83
-0.9%
Top 40
59,361
-0.8%
All Share
65,784
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,631
-0.2%
Industrial 25
80,375
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,460
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

20 Sep

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

20 Sep

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

20 Sep

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo