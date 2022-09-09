24m ago

add bookmark

Road closures, police presence as Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off in Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Blitzboks during day 3 of the 2019 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium.
The Blitzboks during day 3 of the 2019 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium.
PHOTO: Ashley Vlotman, Gallo Images
  • Road closures are in place in parts of Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
  • More than 100 000 fans are expected at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend.
  • The City of Cape Town says it has been preparing for the event for two years.

More than 100 000 fans are expected to descend on Cape Town Stadium for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The tournament, taking place between Friday and Sunday, will see several road closures in place around the stadium.

These include Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Granger Bay Boulevard, Helen Suzman Boulevard, and Somerset Road.

To minimise traffic congestion in the Green Point precinct, the City of Cape Town made available a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the stadium, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Buses will depart from the Civic Centre and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations every 15 minutes from 08:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

READ | City of Cape Town to provide free shuttle service for Stormers, Bulls fans for URC final

The City is also activating the fan walk, which extends from the city centre along Waterkant Street, over the pedestrian bridge at Buitengracht Street and along Somerset Road, through the underpass at Green Point Circle, to the stadium gates.

A dedicated e-hailing service hub will be set up on Green Point Main Road, between York and Wigtown roads.

Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the road closures have resulted in "minimal impact", with no complaints or traffic incidents reported on Friday morning.

The mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the City had spent two years working with World Rugby and SA Rugby to prepare for the event.

He said:

Over the last two years, we have been hard at work … on the logistics for this event to ensure that not only is it a memorable experience for the players, fans and all those involved, but that it is safe for everyone.

"Our events coordinating committee has spent months ensuring we plan and deploy all our services to make sure there is visibility around the event footprint, management of traffic and movement of fans around the venue," said Smith.

A heavy law enforcement presence is being maintained in the area.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbycity of cape townwestern capecape townsporttransporttraffic
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6290 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 575 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.03
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,721.08
+0.7%
Silver
18.66
+0.7%
Palladium
2,165.00
+1.1%
Platinum
883.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,110
+2.4%
All Share
68,719
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,250
+4.2%
Industrial 25
84,652
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,034
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo