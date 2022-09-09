Road closures, police presence as Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off in Cape Town

Road closures are in place in parts of Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

More than 100 000 fans are expected at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town says it has been preparing for the event for two years.

The tournament, taking place between Friday and Sunday, will see several road closures in place around the stadium.

These include Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Granger Bay Boulevard, Helen Suzman Boulevard, and Somerset Road.

To minimise traffic congestion in the Green Point precinct, the City of Cape Town made available a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the stadium, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Buses will depart from the Civic Centre and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations every 15 minutes from 08:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The City is also activating the fan walk, which extends from the city centre along Waterkant Street, over the pedestrian bridge at Buitengracht Street and along Somerset Road, through the underpass at Green Point Circle, to the stadium gates.

A dedicated e-hailing service hub will be set up on Green Point Main Road, between York and Wigtown roads.

Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the road closures have resulted in "minimal impact", with no complaints or traffic incidents reported on Friday morning.

The mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the City had spent two years working with World Rugby and SA Rugby to prepare for the event.

He said:

Over the last two years, we have been hard at work … on the logistics for this event to ensure that not only is it a memorable experience for the players, fans and all those involved, but that it is safe for everyone.

"Our events coordinating committee has spent months ensuring we plan and deploy all our services to make sure there is visibility around the event footprint, management of traffic and movement of fans around the venue," said Smith.



A heavy law enforcement presence is being maintained in the area.



