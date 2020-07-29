Road to virtual conference: Steenhuisen resumes campaign to lead DA

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has resumed his campaign to lead the party.

This comes after the DA Federal Council's decision to have a virtual conference in October.

According to Steenhuisen, the party has grown a backbone during the pandemic.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has announced that he has resumed his campaign to become the party's leader.

His announcement follows the DA Federal Council's (FedCo) decision over the weekend to proceed with a virtual conference on 31 October and 1 November.



His supporters saw it as a boon for his campaign. The two other candidates for the party's top spot, KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli and Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey, were against the virtual conference.

In a letter to DA members released on Wednesday, Steenhuisen wrote that he believes the FedCo had taken the right decision.



He said the conference would allow them to elect leaders to take them into the 2021 local government elections, and give the leaders a mandate to negotiate "crucial coalitions of hope across the country". It will also enable the party to have important policy discussions and amend its constitution.

"Now that the party has pronounced itself with much excitement and enthusiasm for the congress, I believe it is the right time to formally announce that I will resume my campaign from today for Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance," Steenhuisen wrote.

Backbone

He said he had witnessed a "remarkable thing happening in the DA" during the pandemic: "Our backbone has grown stronger in the face of adversity.

"Instead of weakening our resolve, the Covid-19 crisis has made the DA more determined to save our country from the dual devastation of the coronavirus and the ANC," he wrote.

"Instead of retreating, the DA has risen to the occasion by being solutions oriented by proposing alternatives throughout this lockdown."

He said he was proud of the DA-run Western Cape government. "In fact, there can be no better demonstration of the DA difference than the fact that we build Hospitals of Hope where we govern, while the BBC tells the world about the ANC’s murderous Hospitals of Horror."

Steenhuisen suspended his campaign in March, as did the other candidates after the Covid-19 pandemic reached South African shores.

Ntuli was the first out of the blocks, announcing the resumption of her campaign on 7 July. Apart from his letter, Steenhuisen also released a video message on social media and updated his campaign website, Vote John.

Several DA MPs expressed their support for Steenhuisen, formerly the party's chief whip in the National Assembly, on social media after his announcement.

