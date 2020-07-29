15m ago

add bookmark

Road to virtual conference: Steenhuisen resumes campaign to lead DA

Jan Gerber
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has resumed his campaign to lead the party.
  • This comes after the DA Federal Council's decision to have a virtual conference in October. 
  • According to Steenhuisen, the party has grown a backbone during the pandemic.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has announced that he has resumed his campaign to become the party's leader.

His announcement follows the DA Federal Council's (FedCo) decision over the weekend to proceed with a virtual conference on 31 October and 1 November.

His supporters saw it as a boon for his campaign. The two other candidates for the party's top spot, KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli and Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey, were against the virtual conference.

In a letter to DA members released on Wednesday, Steenhuisen wrote that he believes the FedCo had taken the right decision.

He said the conference would allow them to elect leaders to take them into the 2021 local government elections, and give the leaders a mandate to negotiate "crucial coalitions of hope across the country". It will also enable the party to have important policy discussions and amend its constitution.

OPINION | Ramaphosa's empty rhetoric is wearing thin, writes John Steenhuisen

"Now that the party has pronounced itself with much excitement and enthusiasm for the congress, I believe it is the right time to formally announce that I will resume my campaign from today for Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance," Steenhuisen wrote.

Backbone 

He said he had witnessed a "remarkable thing happening in the DA" during the pandemic: "Our backbone has grown stronger in the face of adversity.

"Instead of weakening our resolve, the Covid-19 crisis has made the DA more determined to save our country from the dual devastation of the coronavirus and the ANC," he wrote.

"Instead of retreating, the DA has risen to the occasion by being solutions oriented by proposing alternatives throughout this lockdown."

He said he was proud of the DA-run Western Cape government. "In fact, there can be no better demonstration of the DA difference than the fact that we build Hospitals of Hope where we govern, while the BBC tells the world about the ANC’s murderous Hospitals of Horror."

Steenhuisen suspended his campaign in March, as did the other candidates after the Covid-19 pandemic reached South African shores.

Ntuli was the first out of the blocks, announcing the resumption of her campaign on 7 July. Apart from his letter, Steenhuisen also released a video message on social media and updated his campaign website, Vote John.

Several DA MPs expressed their support for Steenhuisen, formerly the party's chief whip in the National Assembly, on social media after his announcement.  

Related Links
DA leadership race: Steenhuisen 'in it to win it'
'Undermined' Steenhuisen wants his DA leadership position affirmed
Voting over Zoom: How the DA plans to elect leaders virtually
Read more on:
john steenhuisendapolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 693 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
75% - 4745 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1959.63
(+0.22)
Silver
24.15
(-0.21)
Platinum
922.00
(-2.48)
Brent Crude
43.61
(-0.66)
Palladium
2164.49
(-4.68)
All Share
56707.74
(+0.39)
Top 40
52245.75
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10788.93
(+2.16)
Industrial 25
74841.48
(+0.92)
Resource 10
56492.21
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo