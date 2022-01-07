Road users warned to avoid night-time travel, back roads when returning home from holiday

As motorists make their way home after the holidays, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned them to avoid night-time travel and the use of back roads.

The RTMC issued the warning on Friday after it noted a high volume of vehicles avoiding main roads, especially at night, since the start of the December holidays.

"Motorists are also advised that heavy rains are predicted in most provinces and they should therefore drive with extra caution and reduce speed," its spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said in a statement.

He added law enforcement would continue to be strictly applied and there would be no mercy for those who broke the rules of the road.

More than 200 000 motorists have received traffic fines for violations of various traffic rules since the start of the LiveBeyondDezemba road safety campaign on 1 December 2021.

Zwane said about 4 500 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, speeding and operating vehicles without driver

's licences, among others.

"The highest number of drunk drivers was caught in Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. The highest number of speedsters was nabbed in the Free State and most vehicles were discontinued by the national traffic police," the RTMC added.

All roads leading from holiday spots in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are expected to be busy this weekend.

The RTMC called on members to the public to report reckless and negligent driving on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.

