54m ago

add bookmark

Road users warned to avoid night-time travel, back roads when returning home from holiday

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Traffic moves along a freeway on in Gauteng, South Africa.
Traffic moves along a freeway on in Gauteng, South Africa.
Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As motorists make their way home after the holidays, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned them to avoid night-time travel and the use of back roads.

The RTMC issued the warning on Friday after it noted a high volume of vehicles avoiding main roads, especially at night, since the start of the December holidays.

"Motorists are also advised that heavy rains are predicted in most provinces and they should therefore drive with extra caution and reduce speed," its spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said in a statement.

He added law enforcement would continue to be strictly applied and there would be no mercy for those who broke the rules of the road.

READ | Western Cape cops probe culpable homicide case after deadly New Year's Day taxi crash kills 8

More than 200 000 motorists have received traffic fines for violations of various traffic rules since the start of the LiveBeyondDezemba road safety campaign on 1 December 2021.

Zwane said about 4 500 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, speeding and operating vehicles without driver

's licences, among others.

"The highest number of drunk drivers was caught in Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. The highest number of speedsters was nabbed in the Free State and most vehicles were discontinued by the national traffic police," the RTMC added.

All roads leading from holiday spots in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are expected to be busy this weekend.

The RTMC called on members to the public to report reckless and negligent driving on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rtmcdurbankwazulu-natalroads
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.16
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,793.40
+0.1%
Silver
22.26
+0.3%
Palladium
1,942.29
+3.5%
Platinum
958.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo