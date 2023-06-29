Robber dies after accidentally shooting himself during heist

An alleged robber accidentally shot himself and succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the deceased was involved in a business robbery and burglaries of several homes on a plot in Vosman earlier this week.

Mohlala said the robbers demanded cash and stole a white VW Jetta and a safe containing an illegal firearm.

They shot and killed the vehicle owner after he untied himself during the robbery.



Mohlala said while reaching for a wallet in the stolen vehicle, the deceased accidentally shot himself in the leg.

"Instead of his accomplices assisting him, they reportedly drove off, leaving him behind, bleeding profusely. The injured man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," said Mohlala.

The car was later recovered after the victims chased the robbers, who then abandoned the vehicle with the safe and firearm.



