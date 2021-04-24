1h ago

Robbers allegedly distribute bread to residents after failing to access cash in bakery van

Getrude Makhafola
A security officer inspects a bakery van in Mawothi, KwaZulu-Natal, after robbers failed to open a safe at the back of the vehicle.
  • Residents of Mawothi, KwaZulu-Natal, received bread from robbers who had tried to rob a bakery delivery van.
  • The robbers failed to open a safe at the back of the van and decided to empty the vehicle and give bread to residents.
Would-be robbers in Mawothi, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly resorted to offering bread to residents after failing to open a cash safe in a bakery delivery van on Friday.

In a statement, local security company Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) said robbers travelling in a Toyota Avanza tried to rob a van delivering bread in Mawothi.

"The owner of the bread distribution company contacted RUSA at 08:44 requesting assistance to locate his driver who was taken with the Hyundai H100. Tracker confirmed that signals from the vehicle were emitting in Mawothi. Reaction officers converged on the area and recovered the vehicle with the South African police," RUSA head Prem Balram said.

According to the driver, the occupants of the Toyota Avanza accosted him and his colleague while they were making deliveries in the area, Balram said.

"One person produced a firearm and forced him to get into the vehicle and drive to an alternate location. The driver assistant managed to flee and contacted his employer. The suspects accessed the back of the bakkie but were unable to open the safe. They then forced the driver to offload 24 bread crates packed with 240 loaves of bread," Balram added.

He said the robbers then allegedly distributed the bread to residents informing them that "Christmas had come early" before driving off.

The driver was unharmed.

