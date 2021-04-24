Robbers allegedly distribute bread to residents after failing to access cash in bakery van

In a statement, local security company Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) said robbers travelling in a Toyota Avanza tried to rob a van delivering bread in Mawothi.

"The owner of the bread distribution company contacted RUSA at 08:44 requesting assistance to locate his driver who was taken with the Hyundai H100. Tracker confirmed that signals from the vehicle were emitting in Mawothi. Reaction officers converged on the area and recovered the vehicle with the South African police," RUSA head Prem Balram said.

