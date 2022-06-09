Robbers flee with cash in 2 separate heists in 12-hour period in Gauteng

Gauteng police were looking for robbers after two separate robberies within a 12-hour period.

A security guard was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm in Pretoria , while 15 robbers were involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Germiston.

Investigations continue, and no arrests have been made.

Gauteng was hit with two separate cash-in-transit robberies that occurred within a 12-hour period.

On Thursday morning, a security guard was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm at Wonderpark Shopping Centre in Pretoria.

The security guard was carrying money to a cash van after collecting it at a filling station premises when he was approached by a suspect, said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"The suspect pointed a firearm at him and robbed him of both the cash and his firearm," said Netshiunda.

He said the investigation into this incident was continuing.

In a separate incident, police launched a manhunt for about 15 people in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery along Grey Avenue in Germiston on Wednesday.



According to a source who preferred to remain anonymous, the cash truck driver said he saw bright lights approaching. An unknown vehicle then rammed into the front of the cash truck, causing the driver to lose control.

The source said about 15 robbers then approached the cash truck and demanded that the driver and his crew get out and lie down on the ground.

The source said the robbers bombed the cash truck and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Netshiunda, the cash truck driver and his crew were travelling to a depot when they were surrounded by the group of robbers.



Netshiunda said the robbers fired shots at the cash truck.

He added that the cash truck caught fire after a collision.

He said:

The suspects' vehicle collided with the cash truck, setting it ablaze along with another vehicle which had also been involved in the accident.

"The suspects allegedly fled the scene in at least two Ford Rangers with an undisclosed amount of money," said Netshiunda.

He said the driver of the cash truck was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries as the result of the impact of the collision.

No arrests have been made and investigations were continuing.

