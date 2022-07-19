Robbers steal guns, money during CIT heist in Soweto

Robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money during a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

They also stole three firearms belonging to the security guards.

A manhunt for the suspects has been launched.

Robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money as well as three firearms belonging to G4S security guards during a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

One of the security guards sustained head injuries after he was beaten with a gun, while his two colleagues were left unharmed.

The cash van was driving from Bara Mall towards Orlando East when the guards were accosted by an unknown number of suspects at the corner of Tema and Nicolas streets.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects waylaid the cash van and robbed the security guards of their firearms.



"No shots were fired, however, the driver sustained head injuries after he was hit with the butt of the firearm by the suspects," added Netshiunda.

He said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Gauteng police could not divulge the modus operandi used in the robbery, however, it was alleged this was not the first cash-in-transit heist in the area.

When News24 reached out to Netshiunda about this, he said: "We will have to verify that info and it might take a bit of time going through the files."

No arrests have been made and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.



