Robbery at Cubaña Southgate: The three minutes felt like 10 minutes of hell, says patron

More than five armed suspects allegedly robbed people of their belongings at Cubaña club on Sunday afternoon.

A source told News24 how the robbery unfolded and how traumatic it was for him.

The Cubaña management said they would respond on Tuesday.

Armed robbers stormed Cubaña Southgate, while patrons were enjoying themselves, and robbed them of their belongings on Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted on Twitter by Nkosinathi Shiza, who was there when the robbery happened, people can be seen crouching under tables amid loud music blaring from the speakers while a woman screams in the background.

Shiza, who is a journalist, described to News24 how the three minute robbery felt like, "... 10 minutes of hell".

He said more than five armed suspects robbed people of their belongings and fired six gunshots outside the entertainment venue.

"There were five guys wearing face masks who entered the club and started shouting at people to get down and hand [over] their phones.

"I tried recording [it] as it unfolded until one of my cousins told me to lie down," Shiza said.

"The place was not full... there were less than 50 people inside. One of the suspects kept on asking one of the ladies to take out her phone and [at] that time I'm scrabbling trying to hide my mine.

"I was scared thinking he would shoot me if he finds out I am hiding it."

He said the suspects seemed to be well-coordinated as some of them covered specific areas and proceeded to the bathroom where they robbed the people hiding there.

Shiza was able to capture a short clip of the robbery where people are seen taking cover underneath tables.

"I told the suspects my phone was in the car although one of the females in the club when they asked for her phone, told them the same thing but she was unfortunate as they took her car keys instead.

He said:

After the suspects left with people's belongings, we heard gunshots outside and we proceeded to stay down. I am not sure if they were shooting at security guards but after a while when it was quiet, we did not waste [a moment] as we immediately left and took those who could not find transport home.

Shiza described the incident as an eye-opening experience as he tried to do his journalistic work and also assist a lady who was terrified, but was warned by the bouncers that in such situations, he should not record or do anything other than [save] himself.

"We really thought we were in a safe space and that nothing like that could never happen, I just know God was with [us] and we were unharmed,"

News24 tried to get hold of the Cubaña head office in Cape Town and a receptionist said the management was still in discussions and would only be able to comment on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police was asked for a comment on the robbery. He had not responded at the time of publication and his comment will be added once received.

