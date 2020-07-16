1h ago

add bookmark

Robert McBride to head foreign branch of State Security Agency

Qaanitah Hunter
Robert McBride.
Robert McBride.
Felix Dlangamandla

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Robert McBride as director for the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency.
  • McBride headed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate until last year. 
  • State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the appointment brings stability to the organisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Robert McBride to head the intelligence unit dealing with foreign intelligence.

In a statement on Thursday, it was announced that he had been appointed as head of the foreign branch for a period of three years, commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

McBride headed the police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate until his contract was not renewed last year. He then went to head up an ethics unit in the Department of Public Service and Administration.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said McBride's appointment would serve to bring organisational stability to the agency.

"The work to implement the recommendations of the High Level Panel on the State Security Agency is proceeding steadily and this appointment is one of the critical steps towards the journey to rebuild the agency," she said.

McBride takes over from Joyce Mashele who was acting in that position. 

The SSA has been riddled with problems over the past decade, with the minister admitting last year that there were far too many vacancies in the organisation. 

The state security department said McBride brought a wealth of experience to the security services.

"Minister Dlodlo welcomes Mr McBride to his new position and wishes him well for his tenure in the agency. She also expresses her sincere thanks to the President for filling this position, which has been vacant for about four years." 

Related Links
Gupta investigation: Cwele wanted it to stop, former DG tells Zondo commission
SSA denies clearance for two former ministers meant to serve as SA envoys - report
Man accused of R17m SSA theft summoned back to court
Read more on:
state security agencyrobert mcbride
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
14% - 406 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1287 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
40% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo