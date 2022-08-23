43m ago

add bookmark

Robert Sobukwe's son, 65, dies at his home in Eastern Cape

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dedanizizwe and his mother Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe.
Dedanizizwe and his mother Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe.
supplied
  • The son of Robert Sobukwe has died. 
  • Dedanizizwe Sobukwe was found in his room early on Sunday morning.
  • Despite suffering from psychological problems, he had been on a journey of change.

Dedanizizwe Sobukwe was found unresponsive in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dedanizizwe suffered for many years, starting when his father, Robert Sobukwe, was arrested for his political beliefs, the family told News24 on Monday.

The 65-year-old was alone when he died at his home in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape.

He was found by his housekeeper, after he had allegedly isolated himself in his room for the entire weekend. 

Dedanizizwe, his twin brother, Dalindyebo, their brother, Dinileziwe, and their sister, Miliswa, grew up in exile as the apartheid government sought to isolate their father, Robert, who was a spearhead of the liberation struggle.

Sobukwe senior, the president of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), was arrested in 1960 after launching a campaign against racist pass laws.

In the wake of their father's arrest, the Sobukwe children and their mother fell victim to the harassment of the state, said family spokesperson Thando Sipuye.

READ | Vytjie Mentor dies after long illness

Sipuye recalled how Zondeni, Sobukwe's wife, told of how the police would come into their home between 21:00 and 22:00 every day. This prompted her to move the couple's children to Lesotho, where they continued their studies. 

It was these struggles that contributed to Dedanizizwe's slip into substance abuse, Sipuye said.

He added that, during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1997, Zondeni pleaded with the new government to assist Dedanizizwe in his rehabilitation efforts. However, her plea fell on deaf ears.

"Dedanizizwe never received any form of rehabilitation or support from any of the institutions of our government. It was only upon the family, in particular, Mama Sobuko [Zondeni], to take care of her children. 

"We are speaking of a very intelligent African man, who was convinced by his mother and father's vision of the return of the land. He was an Africanist at heart.

"But the racist system and the trauma inflicted by the apartheid system deeply affected him, [so] that when he grew up, he was in and out of psychiatric hospitals and prison," said Sipuye.

Brilliant mind

Sipuye described Dedanizizwe as someone with a sweet, loving and gentle soul.

"He had a brilliant mind, with so many development ideas. He was an Africanist, who cared deeply about the African nation," he said.

While Dedanizizwe never followed his father into politics, he remained a staunch Africanist.

"Dedanizizwe was deeply hurt by the PAC decisions and disappointed that such a massive movement and organisation had suffered internal divisions, quarrels and power struggles. But he always knew that he did not need to be inside a political party to live the ideas that his father had set out for him."

Last days

Jaki Seroke, the PAC's spokesperson, said Dedanizizwe had turned his life around following the death of his older brother, Dinileziwe.

"He started changing after his brother passed on in 2019. He stopped drinking and managed to go into sobriety. He was trying very hard to be the elder in the family. He wanted to follow a straight and narrow path towards the end of his life," Seroke said. 

The family said they are awaiting the results of a postmortem to confirm the cause of death.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pacrobert sobukweeast londoneastern capedeath
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about President Cyril Ramaphosa contradicting the Zondo Commission's findings on cadre deployment?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no biggie, the commission findings really aren't binding
4% - 97 votes
Not surprised that he'd downplay criticism of the ANC
41% - 962 votes
It's just more politicking on the road to Nasrec
17% - 398 votes
Typical of CR to be inconsistent about fighting graft
38% - 906 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,750.95
+0.9%
Silver
19.23
+1.2%
Palladium
1,996.00
-0.3%
Platinum
885.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
63,005
+0.8%
All Share
69,746
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,855
+2.9%
Industrial 25
85,001
0.0%
Financial 15
15,643
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo