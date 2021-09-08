'Rodrigues goes to his grave without being held accountable' - Ahmed Timol's nephew reacts to his death

Apartheid-era police officer Joao Rodrigues died on Monday evening after an illness.

He died while a criminal case for his alleged involvement in the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971 was underway.

Timol's nephew, Imtiaz Cajee, said the former police officer's death was inevitable.

"He goes to his grave without being held accountable for his role in the murder of my uncle."

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Cajee said the delays in the criminal trial had indicated to him Rodrigues would end up not having his day in court.

I yearned for the day for him to have his day in court. Then his version would be tested and in that particular way we would get the necessary answers that I have been looking for: what really happened to my uncle?

Cajee claimed there was a clear strategy of delays from Rodrigues' legal team, from it taking the case to the full Bench of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

He said the team had delayed the case knowing costs were falling on the State.

News24 previously reported Timol was arrested in 1971 and that police officers at the time, including Rodrigues, said the young teacher and activist from Roodepoort threw himself out of a window on the 10th floor of John Vorster Square, now Johannesburg Central police station.

But the activist's family refused to believe the turn of events, resulting in the National Prosecuting Authority holding another inquest in 2017 where the 1972 finding that he died by suicide was overturned.

Was not going to be able to defend himself

"He goes to his grave without being held accountable for his role in the murder of my uncle. For me, it was very clear, and the timelines speak volumes.

"The verdict was issued on 12 October 2017, it took nine months before he had his first court appearance; it was 30 July 2018. And then between that, it took six months where I was taken from pillar to post," Cajee said.

He added ultimately the National Prosecuting Authority had then taken a decision to charge the former officer which then resulted in continuous court postponements.

Cajee said the indicators the case would end nowhere were there for a long time.

Rodrigues' application for a permanent stay of prosecution was expected to be heard in the Constitutional Court after his bid at the SCA failed.

"Even after a ruling was still going to be made, I would have still imagined that the matter would have still been prolonged. If he was innocent and his version was plausible, then he and his legal team would willingly have come forward to have the criminal trial commence."

He said arguments by Rodrigues' defence were poor because he had placed himself at the crime scene during the 1972 inquest.

"I was very confident that he was not going to be able to defend his claims and his version of events in the criminal charges that he was facing," Cajee added.

Entitled to argue



Rodrigues' lawyer, Ben Minnaar, told News24 while there were claims they had delayed the case, there was, however, no proof they had wasted a day in court.

He said they attended court hearings and met deadlines for submissions, adding, in fact, they also wanted to hear the case in court so it could be concluded.

"But Mr Rodrigues was entitled to pursue the legal points they took. And that's the process in South Africa. There is no control over an applicant on how soon he can get a court date or when a court date is set.

"That's for the registrar. For the larger part, it was out of the hands of Mr Rodrigues. But there was no delay from his legal representatives or Mr Rodrigues, whatsoever. It's easy to just throw the allegations in the wind, but there was no such."

Minnaar added now that his client was dead the criminal case would of course not proceed.

But the Constitutional Court case, in principle, would probably go ahead, to set a precedent for other cases, he said.

Minnaar added they had not heard any update from the court since informing it about Rodrigues' death.

Now that all was said and done, and Rodrigues could not answer for himself, Cajee said he was looking forward to hearing the judgment from the apex court.

He added he believed the judgment would set a precedent for all other forthcoming cases of a similar nature.

