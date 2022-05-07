19m ago

add bookmark

Rogue taxi operators accused of stopping bus with mourners of slain Intercape coach driver

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Intercape driver Bangikhaya Machana who was shot and killed in Cape Town last month. (Supplied by InterCape)
Intercape driver Bangikhaya Machana who was shot and killed in Cape Town last month. (Supplied by InterCape)
  • A bus transporting mourners to the funeral of murdered InterCape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana was stopped on Friday, allegedly by rogue taxi operators.
  • The bus was eventually allowed to travel to its destination, under police escort.
  • Machana was shot dead during a violent attack.

A bus transporting mourners to the funeral of a murdered InterCape driver was forced to turn back, allegedly by rogue taxi operators, in Idutywa on Friday.

Intercape said the coach carrying over 50 passengers was stopped by operators who refused to let them proceed to the hometown of Bangikhaya Machana, 35, for his funeral, which was set to take place on Saturday.

According to InterCape CEO Johann Ferreira, the coach travelling from Cape Town was transporting Machana's family.

"The coach went to the local police station to try and offload the people there. The taxis followed them and one of our drivers went inside the police station to get help. The police did not want to come out to help," Ferreira added.

The coach had no choice at that point bu to leave and go to Mthatha, more than 80 kilometres away, because of "fears for the safety and well-being of family members".

READ | Intercape bus driver killed as violent attacks on the company escalate

The bus eventually returned to Dutywa on Friday afternoon under police escort after the bus company appealed to senior provincial police to intervene.

Ferreira added that taxi operators had "absolutely no shame", stopping and preventing a grieving family from laying their loved one to rest.

"This amounts to a mafia state and the authority of the state has been completely undermined and given over to criminal enterprises," he said.

Machana died at a hospital in Cape Town on 28 April after he was shot dead outside the company's depot.

The attacks on long-distance bus operators started in the last week of April in Gauteng and had left another two people injured.

Comment from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will be added once received.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
intercapeidutywaeastern capecrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10015 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

7h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

8h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

10h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

10h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo