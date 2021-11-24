28m ago

Rohde decides to wait in jail for outcome of ConCourt murder conviction appeal

accreditation
Jenni Evans and Tammy Petersen
Jason Rohde
Jenni Evans/News24
  • Convicted wife murderer Jason Rohde has decided to wait for the outcome of his Constitutional Court appeal in jail. 
  • He has pulled out all the stops to have his bail extended, pending the outcome of his appeal.
  • However, after not getting his bail extended, he started serving his 15-year sentence on Saturday. 

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde has decided to wait for the outcome of his Constitutional Court appeal in jail, instead of going to court again to get bail.  

"Please note that the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has been notified by the legal representative of Jason Rohde that he is not going ahead with his application for leave to appeal the latest bail hearing outcome," NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

"He will remain behind bars until we hear the outcome of the Constitutional Court [matter]."

Rohde previously pulled out all the stops to stay out of jail while the matter was finalised.

The father of three constantly stated that he did not murder his wife Susan, but that she ended her own life.

In the latest judgment, his bail was not extended and the clock started ticking for Rohde to start serving his sentence. 

His lawyer, Tony Mostert, said his decision not to apply for leave to appeal his latest bail hearing outcome was because the application to the Constitutional Court and his client's petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal would take "more or less the same time".

He will therefore remain behind bars until he is informed of the outcome of the Constitutional Court case.

Susan Rohde was found dead in the bathroom of the Spier wine estate in 2016. 

The couple had been going through difficulties in their marriage after Susan discovered that he was having an affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye. 

She had hoped that attending the social functions at a realtors' conference in July 2016, would help them heal.

However, things fell apart when Susan saw Alterskye, and degenerated into a night of arguing after she caught him sending a text to Alterskye.

He said he eventually went to take a nap to prepare for the next day and when he woke up, he couldn't get into the bathroom.

When maintenance staff opened the door, Susan was found dead inside the bathroom with the cord of a hair styling iron around her neck. 

He said it was suicide but the Western Cape High Court ruled that he murdered her and then tried to stage a suicide.

Rohde feels that Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe was biased against him, and made some mistakes in the way she handled his trial.

He started serving his 15-year sentence on Saturday.

His sentence was reduced from 20 years to 15 years by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

