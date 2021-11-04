1h ago

Rohde loses bid to have Salie-Hlophe recused from his bail application

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Jason Rohde during his latest court application.
Jason Rohde during his latest court application.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • Jason Rohde has lost his bid for Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe to recuse herself from his bail extension application.
  • He has been given until 11 November to apply for bail or to start serving his sentence for the murder of his wife, Susan.
  • Rohde has appealed his conviction at the Constitutional Court and had hoped to wait it out outside of prison.

Jason Rohde has lost his bid for Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe to recuse herself from his application to extend his bail and not go to prison while he waits out a Constitutional Court appeal for the murder of his wife, Susan.

He did not want Salie-Hlophe to hear the bail extension application because he felt from past experience that she had been biased against him.

His wife, Susan, was found dead in a bathroom at the Spier wine estate in 2016 at the end of a night of fighting over his relationship with another estate agent.

Susan had a hairstyling cord around her neck, and Rohde had argued that she had ended her own life over the affair.

Salie-Hlophe found that he had murdered her and staged the scene as a suicide. She had denied him bail previously.

READ | Wife killer Jason Rohde’s murder appeal dismissed, but sentence reduced to 15 years

Rohde had hoped that he could stay out on bail until the Constitutional Court decides whether it will hear his appeal, but he wants a different judge to hear the application.

On Thursday, Judge Salie-Hlophe also set 11 November for him to apply to have his bail extended.

If he chooses not to take up that offer, he has to report to the Plettenberg Bay police station to start serving his sentence.

His appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal was dismissed, but his sentence was reduced from 20 years to 15.

That court found that although the Western Cape High Court correctly found that he murdered Susan, it did not agree with Salie-Hlophe's judgment that he also smothered and punched her.

He was supposed to report to the police to be taken to jail, but his lawyers put in an urgent application to have his bail extended for the Constitutional Court application.

