Rohde sets sights on retrial for murder of wife Susan

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde has his sights set on a retrial for the murder of his wife, Susan.

He thinks he has a good chance of the Constitutional Court finding there was an irregularity in his trial.

Judgment in his application for his bail to be extended was reserved until next week.

Jason Rohde is confident he stands a good chance of getting a retrial for the murder of his wife, Susan.



This based on an alleged irregularity in his trial in the Western Cape High Court, which his defence has red flagged.

It relates to the trial judge, Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, not allowing cross-examination or further evidence from a psychiatrist who compiled a report on his wife.

Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter was hired by Rohde to provide a forensic psychiatry report on her.

She said a "crescendo" of events had led to Susan taking her own life.

This is what Rohde has consistently maintained after he said he found her dead in a bathroom with a styling iron cord around her neck.

He was found guilty of murdering her at Spier wine estate. Rohde lost an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal but his sentence was reduced to 15 years.

READ | Rohde judge says recusal application is 'forum shopping'

During his trial, Salie-Hlophe dismissed the psychiatrist as a witness, saying she was presenting a regurgitation of evidence already led.

On Wednesday, Rohde's defence said Salie-Hlophe made a grave mistake by not letting the court cross-examine Panieri-Peter.

The State is opposing bail being granted and though conceding it was an irregularity, does not think this is enough to call for a retrial or to grant him an extension to bail granted in December 2019, pending his appeal.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk said the report in question was by a psychiatrist who had never actually examined Susan, and had used unnamed sources in it.

The case was not heard by Salie-Hlophe because she had started her pre-planned long leave.

Advocate William King SC called Salie-Hlophe hearing the case "the elephant in the room"; referring to complaints she could cherry-pick her cases because her husband is Judge President John Hlophe.

ALSO READ | Rohde loses bid to have Salie-Hlophe recused from his bail application

He said she was suddenly on leave after refusing to recuse herself from the bail application, and a "junior" acting judge was appointed by Salie-Hlophe's husband to hear it.

Acting Judge Nolundi Nyati demanded to know what that had to do with a bail application.

King withdrew the remarks.

He argued Rohde's daughters needed him, and he was not a flight risk, so should be able to wait out the Constitutional Court application in Plettenberg Bay.



Investigating officer Stephen Adams will have to wait until 18 November to hear whether he can take Rohde to jail to start serving his sentence.