Roodepoort Lotto winner's R32-million New Year's Eve miracle

A Roodepoort man has won over R32 million in the national lottery.

The winner says he will use the money to help those who stood by him in times of difficulty, as well as pay off his house and car before building a home for his extended family in Limpopo.

He joins other lucky South African's who bagged whopping winnings in 2022.

A Roodepoort man, started the year on a high note when he won over R32 million during the New Year's Eve lotto draw on Saturday night.

The winner, who is in his 50s and has worked for 34 years in the security sector, comes from humble beginnings, having grown up in a mud house in a village in Limpopo, where poverty was rife.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pick n Pay and was played via quick pick.

“I have eight siblings and we were very poor while growing up. I attended evening classes while trying to further my education, and later relocated to Johannesburg to start serving in the security cluster, these were very violent times back then,” the winner said.

He added that he was excited and very humbled to have won the jackpot, vowing to go back and help those who stood by him during the most difficult time in his life.

“I will assist my family and my mother-in-law, who supported me when my brother and mother passed away,” he added.

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and car, as well as build another house in Limpopo for his extended family.

He added that he previously had his fair share of Lotto luck having won amounts ranging between R600 and R700 whenever he played the lottery.

The highest amount he had won was R 14 000.



Up until now, the winner has only informed his wife and children about his winnings. He plans to continue working and looks forward to retiring comfortably in a couple of years.



The Roodepoort winner joins a Johannesburg pensioner who won R132 million in November, a Gauteng man who won the R99.9 million PowerBall and a 72-year-old pensioner from KwaZulu-Natal, who won the R100 million Lotto jackpot after spending R7.50 on his ticket in 2022.







