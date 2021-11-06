Rosemary Ndlovu, a manipulative serial murderer with no remorse or empathy for victims - criminologist

A criminologist has described Rosemary Ndlovu as a remorseless serial killer was likely to remain a threat to society for life.

Criminal profiler, Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburgh said Ndlovu was a meticulous and manipulative serial murderer.

Ndlovu was slapped with six life sentences and denied a chance to appeal.

Former Tembisa cop Rosemary Ndlovu was a meticulous and manipulative serial murderer who showed no remorse or empathy as she had family members killed to capitalise on life insurance policies.

This was according to criminal profiler Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburgh, who testified in aggravation of sentence before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Myburgh told the court that Ndlovu would be classified as a serial killer after being found guilty of murdering six victims, including her live-in partner and five relatives.

She added that killings were meticulously planned and carried out against the victims who are people that Ndlovu should have had an emotional bond with.

In her report, Myburgh said that Ndlovu refused to take responsibility for the crimes and showed no remorse or empathy towards the victims.

She added that Ndlovu posed a high risk to commit further crimes.

Myburgh also said Ndlovu should be sent to prison adding that there was a poor prognosis for rehabilitation and that Ndlovu would most likely remain a significant threat to society for the rest of her life.

Mitigation of sentence

In an arbitrary development, Ndlovu, who spent most of her time swaying from side to side as she sat in the dock, attempted to ask for forgiveness from the families but in the same breath still maintained her innocence.

During mitigation of sentence, she apologised to all the families of the victims, asking them to forgive her.

"To all these families, I know they think that I am responsible, but that is not so, the truth is only known by God. However, be that as it may, I would like to ask them to forgive me," Ndlovu said.

"I have also made peace with the court's decision, and I accept it, I welcome the decision of the court. I am not angry with anyone or at anybody."

She further told the court that she was not angry with the investigating officer into the matter and accepted that he was doing his job.

Previously, News24 reported that Ndlovu had allegedly taken out a hit on the investigating officer after her arrest but that her plan was thwarted. She was then removed from Johannesburg Prison to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Ndlovu ended her mitigation by asking the court if she could be transferred from Kgosi Mampuru prison to Johannesburg Prison as it was closer to her family in case they wanted to come and visit her.

Sentence

The court agreed with the report by Myburgh and found that there were not compelling or substantial reasons to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence for murder.

Judge Ramarumo Monama sentenced Ndlovu to life imprisonment on each of the six counts of murder.

She was also sentenced to:

Five years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

Ten years imprisonment for each of the four counts of fraud.

Ten years imprisonment for each of the seven counts of inciting to commit murder.

Ten years imprisonment for the attempted murder of her mother.

Monama said Ndlovu was not remorseful and was manifestly involved in killing of her own relatives because their deaths meant some money for her.

"The accused monetised the lives of her relatives, she saw them as a commodity," Monama said.

"The lawlessness in which she carried out her criminality threatens the very existence of society."

He added that Ndlovu needed to be removed from society for a very long time.

The handing down sentence of the court also highlighted that these heinous crimes were committed while Ndlovu was a police officer, meant to serve and protect.

"She acted in distinct contradiction of the expectation held for police officers."

As soon as the sentence was handed down, Ndlovu's legal representative asked the court for leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence. He told the court that another court would come to another decision. However, the court dismissed the application as quickly as it was argued.

Murder victims

Ndlovu's killing spree-for-cash spree started in 2012 and ended in 2018 when she was arrested after being caught on tape trying to plan the death of her mother, sister and her sister's five children in Nelspruit.

Nldovu's motive behind the murders was for financial benefit as she took out life insurance policies on her victims.

News24 previously reported that she pocketed more than R1.4million after cashing in the policies on her six victims.

Her victims included:

Madala Witness Homu: Ndlovu's cousin, was found dead with head injuries in March 2012 in Olifantsfontein. Ndlovu received over R131 000 from the insurance payout.

Audrey Ndlovu: Ndlovu's sister was found poisoned and strangled to death in her rented room in Tembisa in June 2013. Ndlovu received R717 421.17 from insurance.

Zanele Motha: Ndlovu’s niece was beaten to death in June 2013. Ndlovu cashed in around R119 840.

Maurice Mabasa: Ndlovu's boyfriend and father of her child died in October 2015 after being stabbed more than 80 times. His body was dumped in Olifantsfontein. Ndlovu cashed in on more than R131 000 worth of death policies she had opened in Mabasa’s name.

Mayeni Mashaba: Nldovu's nephew died in April 2017. He had met up with Ndlovu the day before he died. His body was found dumped in Olifantsfontein after Ndlovu claimed to have given him a lift, dropping him off at a garage on the R21 near Pretoria.

Brilliant Mashego: Ndlovu’s nephew and Audrey's son was last seen with Ndlovu on 22 January 2018 in Bushbuckridge. His body was found on 24 January in Bushbuckridge, the day after he was seen with Ndlovu. He died from head injuries. Ndlovu admitted in court that she had taken between two and four funeral policies for Mashego.

