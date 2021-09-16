16m ago

add bookmark

Rosemary Ndlovu: Alleged mastermind insured her deceased relatives, boyfriend, court hears

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rosemary Ndlovu (Ntwaagae Seleka)
Rosemary Ndlovu (Ntwaagae Seleka)
  • An ex-policewoman testified that she took out insurance policies for her relatives and boyfriend before they were killed.
  • Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu is accused of orchestrating their deaths and cashing in on the insurance payouts, which amounted to R1.4 million.
  • The proceedings were cut short when she told the judge she has chest pains.

Former Thembisa policewoman Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu took out insurance and other policies for her relatives and boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, before she allegedly killed them.

This emerged in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Thursday, where Ndlovu is on trial for allegedly masterminding their murders.

She claimed that she took out the policies because they were unemployed and if they died, she didn't want the financial responsibility of their burials to fall on her shoulders.

"I registered Madala Witness Homu as a brother, not as a spouse, and insured Mabasa as a spouse. I had more than one policy I took under their names.

"I was not married to Mabasa. We were cohabiting. In one of the insurance policies, I registered Mabasa as my spouse. 

"I was also a beneficiary on Zanele Motha's policy. After her death, I received payment from her policy. I was also a beneficiary of Brilliant Mashego's policy. I [took out cover for] him with two insurance policies. 

"I also covered Audrey Ndlovu, Willie Mashaba. I covered Mashaba with two policies. I didn't submit any claim on Mashego's policy.

"I took insurance policies under their names because they [are] family members. Most of them were unemployed. I was avoiding a situation where it would be a burden on me when one of them, who is unemployed, dies. I learnt this from a previous experience where we struggled to bury a family member," Ndlovu told the court.

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu: More damning evidence against ex-cop accused of multiple murders

It is alleged that Ndlovu benefitted about R1.4 million in insurance and funeral policies she undertook for the deceased.

Homu was Ndlovu's cousin. He was found dead in March 2012 in Olifantsfontein.

Mashego was Ndlovu's nephew. He was last seen in Ndlovu's presence on 22 January 2018 in Bushbuckridge.

He suffered head injuries. Ndlovu's niece, Zanele, was certified dead on arrival at Arwyp hospital in June 2013.

Her sister, Audrey Ndlovu, was found poisoned and strangled to death in her rented room in Tembisa in June 2013. 

Ndlovu denied that she pretended to be Audrey when she took out an insurance policy for her before her death.

Ndlovu took the stand after her mother, Maria Mushwana.

During her testimony, after Mabasa's name was mentioned, she told the court she felt ill.

"It seems like I am accused of insuring people and not make contributions to their funerals. I didn't kill anyone," Ndlovu told the judge.

"There is an obligation to prove your innocence. The obligation is on the State to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," Monama replied.

READ | Ex-cop and alleged mastermind of six murders breaks down in court

She told the court that she experienced chest pains and Monama adjourned for few minutes so that Ndlovu could drink water.

When the case resumed and Mabasa's name was mentioned again, she said she felt ill again.

Monama said: "The matter will have to be adjourned, and you must be taken to a doctor today. I need that medical certificate tomorrow when we resume."

The trial continues on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 480 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
16% - 679 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 1216 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
42% - 1753 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

9h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.56
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,757.65
-2.0%
Silver
23.04
-3.3%
Palladium
2,039.00
+1.2%
Platinum
941.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
57,210
-1.8%
All Share
63,430
-1.5%
Resource 10
59,553
-2.8%
Industrial 25
80,026
-0.5%
Financial 15
13,919
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo