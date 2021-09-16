Rosemary Ndlovu: Alleged mastermind insured her deceased relatives, boyfriend, court hears

An ex-policewoman testified that she took out insurance policies for her relatives and boyfriend before they were killed.

R osemary Nomia Ndlovu is accused of o rchestrating their deaths and cashing in on the insurance payouts, which amounted to R1.4 million.

The proceedings were cut short when she told the judge she has chest pains.

Former Thembisa policewoman Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu took out insurance and other policies for her relatives and boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, before she allegedly killed them.

This emerged in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Thursday, where Ndlovu is on trial for allegedly masterminding their murders.

She claimed that she took out the policies because they were unemployed and if they died, she didn't want the financial responsibility of their burials to fall on her shoulders.

"I registered Madala Witness Homu as a brother, not as a spouse, and insured Mabasa as a spouse. I had more than one policy I took under their names.

"I was not married to Mabasa. We were cohabiting. In one of the insurance policies, I registered Mabasa as my spouse.

"I was also a beneficiary on Zanele Motha's policy. After her death, I received payment from her policy. I was also a beneficiary of Brilliant Mashego's policy. I [took out cover for] him with two insurance policies.

"I also covered Audrey Ndlovu, Willie Mashaba. I covered Mashaba with two policies. I didn't submit any claim on Mashego's policy.

"I took insurance policies under their names because they [are] family members. Most of them were unemployed. I was avoiding a situation where it would be a burden on me when one of them, who is unemployed, dies. I learnt this from a previous experience where we struggled to bury a family member," Ndlovu told the court.

It is alleged that Ndlovu benefitted about R1.4 million in insurance and funeral policies she undertook for the deceased.

Homu was Ndlovu's cousin. He was found dead in March 2012 in Olifantsfontein.

Mashego was Ndlovu's nephew. He was last seen in Ndlovu's presence on 22 January 2018 in Bushbuckridge.

He suffered head injuries. Ndlovu's niece, Zanele, was certified dead on arrival at Arwyp hospital in June 2013.

Her sister, Audrey Ndlovu, was found poisoned and strangled to death in her rented room in Tembisa in June 2013.

Ndlovu denied that she pretended to be Audrey when she took out an insurance policy for her before her death.

#rosemaryndlovu Multiple murder accused Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu escorted by police from court. She claimed that she was ill, forcing Judge Monama to adjourn the matter until Friday @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/o4TJbp9U54 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 16, 2021

Ndlovu took the stand after her mother, Maria Mushwana.

During her testimony, after Mabasa's name was mentioned, she told the court she felt ill.

"It seems like I am accused of insuring people and not make contributions to their funerals. I didn't kill anyone," Ndlovu told the judge.

"There is an obligation to prove your innocence. The obligation is on the State to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," Monama replied.

She told the court that she experienced chest pains and Monama adjourned for few minutes so that Ndlovu could drink water.

When the case resumed and Mabasa's name was mentioned again, she said she felt ill again.

Monama said: "The matter will have to be adjourned, and you must be taken to a doctor today. I need that medical certificate tomorrow when we resume."

The trial continues on Friday.