Rosemary Ndlovu: Ex-cop and alleged mastermind of six murders breaks down in court

Ntwaagae Seleka
Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • The multiple-murder accused standing trial for allegedly killing her lover and family members, allegedly forged her boyfriend’s signature.
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has heard that Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu allegedly forged Maurice Mabasa's signature on an Assupol life cover policy.
  • It is alleged that Ndlovu killed Mabasa and her relatives to cash in on their funeral and life cover policies. 

The former Tembisa policewoman accused of killing five relatives and her lover, broke down in tears when her slain boyfriend's name was mentioned in court.

Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu's tears forced Judge Ramarumo Monama to adjourn the case for a few minutes until she had calmed down.

Ndlovu's case is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

She stands accused of insuring her family members before going on an alleged killing spree - wiping them out with the help of hitmen, then claiming from insurance companies.

Among the people she allegedly ordered hits on were her elderly mother, her partner, two sisters as well as her five nephews and nieces.

Her boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, died in October 2015 after being stabbed more than 80 times in Olifantsfontein.

Ndlovu alleged cashed in over R131 000 worth of death policies she had allegedly opened in Mabasa's name. 

Ndlovu testified on Wednesday that Mabasa had left for work on 13 October 2015. Later, she tried reaching him on his work and personal cellphones, but the two gadgets were off.

She said she told herself that she would call him again the following day.

"I called his employers at the American Embassy and was told that they were also looking for him. I called his brother Justice Mabasa who promised to contact him and would revert to me. I also phoned Percival Maluleke, our landlord [and told him] that Mabasa was missing, who advised that I should report him missing."

Ndlovu said she reported Mabasa missing at the Olifantsfontein police station and a police officer told her to go to the trauma centre where Constable Mugwari said they had found the body of a man lying near a gate in Olifantsfontein.

The body was identified as Mabasa's through his identity document found on him.

Mabasa had earlier taken a life cover policy with Assupol under his name. 

However, Colonel Caroline Mmolawa earlier testified that signatures on the Assupol life cover alleged to be those of Mabasa were not the same.

Mmolawa also claimed one of the signatures under Mabasa's life cover policy was fake. In court on Wednesday, Ndlovu was evasive and failed to answer serious questions and broke down in tears.

Ndlovu earlier denied asking her aunt Lucy Gabaza Mushwana to provide her with her birthdate.

The court had earlier heard that Mushwana testified that around January 2012, Ndlovu called her asking her if she was attached to any burial society.

Mushwana added that Ndlovu promised to send her R200 to buy a cake on her birthdate.

The money was sent via Shoprite money market system.

Mushwana's daughter and Ndlovu's cousin Eva Mushwana also concurred with her mother that when Ndlovu rang Mushwana, she was in the presence of Godfrey Mushwana.

Godfrey is Mushwana's son and Ndlovu's cousin.

Ndlovu said:

I have never phoned Mushwana asking for her birthdate. I previously phoned her on other matters not related to her birthdate. If I wanted to know Mushwana's birthdate, I would have asked Madala.

It is alleged that Ndlovu killed Mabasa and her five close relatives to cash in on their funeral and life policies she took out in their names.

She allegedly conspired to kill her mother, sister, nieces and nephews for money.

The trial continues.

