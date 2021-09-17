Rosemary Ndlovu: Insurance paid out over R131 000 after cousin's death, she gave his mother R15 000

Former Tembisa policewoman and multiple murder accused Rosemary Ndlovu was paid over R131 000 from insurance policies she took out for her deceased cousin.

Ndlovu took out funeral policies with Old Mutual and Hollard for her slain cousin Witness Madala Homu.

She also added her late niece Zanele Motha on her other insurance policies before her death.

The alleged mastermind behind the killings of her live-in lover and five family members, allegedly falsified the insurance documents.



Former policewoman Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu confirmed that she had insured her cousin Witness Madala Homu as her spouse.

This was during her cross-examination by the State, in the Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Friday.

Ndlovu later changed her tune and said it was a mistake made by Old Mutual and Hollard officials when she was taking out insurance policies.

Homu's body was found on 1 April 2012 in Olifantsfontein.

Ndlovu said she benefitted to the tune of over R131 000 from Homu's death and only bought groceries for his funeral.

She later claimed that she gave Homu's mother Lucy Mushwana R15 000 after his funeral.

Prosecutor Riana Williams said with the Hollard insurance policy, Ndlovu had claimed that she was married to Homu.

But, when she identified his body at a government mortuary, Ndlovu identified herself as a cousin.

Following Homu's death, Ndlovu received R31 000 from Old Mutual and R100 000 from Hollard.

"I bought groceries for his funeral. After the funeral, I gave Homu's mother Lucy Mushwana R15 000," Ndlovu said.

"During your bail application, you said Mushwana demanded all the insurance pay outs and didn't want you to be part of the family rituals on the morning of Homu's funeral. It is for these reasons that you didn't assist them with the funeral," Williams said.

Ndlovu said: "I didn't write that in my bail affidavit. My advocate wrote it at the time. After I handed Mushwana R15 000, she then demanded all the insurance payouts I took for Homu.

"I could not give her money after receiving the R100 000 payout because Mushwana wanted more money."

Ndlovu claimed that when Homu disappeared, she was very emotional and joined his brother Godfrey Homu in searching for the deceased.

"Why were you emotional if you haven't seen his body yet?" asked Williams.

Ndlovu replied:

My facial expression revealed that his disappearance had disturbed me.

Ndlovu claimed that she searched for Homu at the Tembisa police station and not Olifantsfontein police station because it was situated in a suburb.

Ndlovu said her niece Zanele Motha, moved into her house in Clayville, a month before she died in the early hours of 15 June 2016.

"On 14 June 2016, I received a call that she was admitted at Tembisa Hospital. I last saw her the previous day," Ndlovu said.

In her bail affidavit, Ndlovu claimed Motha used to drink liquor in dangerous places around Tembisa.

#RosemaryNdlovu Multiple murder accused Rosemary Ndlovu broke down in tears during her trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge. Ndlovu is accused of killing her lover and other family members in order cash in on their life or funeral policies @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/VgKYWG9Jr8 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 15, 2021

"She came to stay with me, leaving behind her three children with her boyfriend. For that, I added her on my existing funeral policies," Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu contradicted her previous testimony that she last saw Motha on 10 June 2016.

She then changed her evidence claiming that she last saw Motha on 13 June 2016.

"When I saw her at Tembisa Hospital, she was in pain, sitting in a wheelchair and could not speak. She could not even stand up on her legs. Nurses were preparing to discharge her as they were wiping her face.

"Nurses asked who she was going home with. I then hired a car and took her home. When we arrived home, Motha was able to walk. I gave her pain medication. I then ran a bath for her and ate and slept.

"Later at night, she was kneeling and coughing. Motha complained about body pains, and I rushed her to Arwyp Hospital where she was certified dead," Ndlovu said.

However, a doctor who examined Motha at Tembisa Hospital said she could walk and had facial and soft tissue bruises.

It is alleged that Ndlovu pocketed about R1.4 million from funeral and life cover insurance policies she took out in the name of her deceased boyfriend Maurice Mabasa, Motha, Homu and her other relatives.

The case continues on 20 September.