Rosemary Ndlovu: Judge warns murder-accused ex-cop over evading questions in court

A judge warned Rosemary Ndlovu about her antics in court.

He said Ndlovu's behaviour would be addressed when he delivered his judgment.

Ndlovu again evaded some questions, opting to provide explanations instead.

Judge Ramarumo Monama issued a stern warning to multiple murder-accused Rosemary Ndlovu.



During proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, Monama warned Ndlovu to stop evading questions.

The warning came after the prosecutor, Riana Williams, cross-examined Ndlovu.

Ndlovu earlier refused to look at pictures of Brilliant Mashego's dead body, and cried instead.

Monama said:

I want to reiterate that I invited Ndlovu to identify the clothing Mashego wore, and she refused. I don't want to involve myself in an (verbal) exchange. I want to emphasise that it was an issue of identity. I will deal with that in my judgment. The court is not going to get involved in an exchange with you. I have made my comment in the context of Mashego's body being identified. It is on record, and I will deal with that.

Ndlovu replied: "I don't deny refusing to look at the grim pictures. I said I didn't want to see pictures that would hurt me. I only glanced at the pictures and noticed that Mashego was not wearing the same clothes he wore when we visited Charlotte Maluleke.

Mashego was Ndlovu's nephew. His body was found on 24 January in Bushbuckridge, the day after he was seen with Ndlovu.

Ndlovu admitted in court that she had acquired about two to four funeral policies for Mashego. She had covered Mashego with Old Mutual, as her own child.

"On 22 January 2018, I went to an Old Mutual office in Bushbuckridge. I had a meeting with an agent to sort out my personal loan. The agent wanted my new banking details to continue debiting my premium from my account," Ndlovu said.

However, Williams highlighted that, during her bail application, Ndlovu claimed she went to Bushbuckridge to consult her inyanga, who advised her to collect soil from the grave of her late child before heading back to Gauteng with Mashego the following day.



"I didn't go there to fetch Mashego. I met with him in Bushbuckridge after I had phoned him. Mashego was an adult. If I needed him to come to Gauteng, I would have sent him money to travel alone," Ndlovu claimed.



The former Tembisa policewoman is standing trial for allegedly orchestrating the death of her boyfriend and five family members to benefit from the life and funeral policies she acquired on their behalf.



It is alleged that Ndlovu pocketed R1.4 million from the policies.



The trial continues.