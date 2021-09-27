1h ago

add bookmark

Rosemary Ndlovu: Judge warns murder-accused ex-cop over evading questions in court

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rosemary Ndlovu in court.
Rosemary Ndlovu in court.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A judge warned Rosemary Ndlovu about her antics in court.
  • He said Ndlovu's behaviour would be addressed when he delivered his judgment.
  • Ndlovu again evaded some questions, opting to provide explanations instead.

Judge Ramarumo Monama issued a stern warning to multiple murder-accused Rosemary Ndlovu.

During proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, Monama warned Ndlovu to stop evading questions.

The warning came after the prosecutor, Riana Williams, cross-examined Ndlovu. 

Ndlovu earlier refused to look at pictures of Brilliant Mashego's dead body, and cried instead.

Monama said:

I want to reiterate that I invited Ndlovu to identify the clothing Mashego wore, and she refused. I don't want to involve myself in an (verbal) exchange. I want to emphasise that it was an issue of identity. I will deal with that in my judgment. The court is not going to get involved in an exchange with you. I have made my comment in the context of Mashego's body being identified. It is on record, and I will deal with that.

Ndlovu replied: "I don't deny refusing to look at the grim pictures. I said I didn't want to see pictures that would hurt me. I only glanced at the pictures and noticed that Mashego was not wearing the same clothes he wore when we visited Charlotte Maluleke.

Mashego was Ndlovu's nephew. His body was found on 24 January in Bushbuckridge, the day after he was seen with Ndlovu.

Ndlovu admitted in court that she had acquired about two to four funeral policies for Mashego. She had covered Mashego with Old Mutual, as her own child. 

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu burst into tears when asked about murdered lover and father of her child

"On 22 January 2018, I went to an Old Mutual office in Bushbuckridge. I had a meeting with an agent to sort out my personal loan. The agent wanted my new banking details to continue debiting my premium from my account," Ndlovu said.

However, Williams highlighted that, during her bail application, Ndlovu claimed she went to Bushbuckridge to consult her inyanga, who advised her to collect soil from the grave of her late child before heading back to Gauteng with Mashego the following day.

"I didn't go there to fetch Mashego. I met with him in Bushbuckridge after I had phoned him. Mashego was an adult. If I needed him to come to Gauteng, I would have sent him money to travel alone," Ndlovu claimed.

The former Tembisa policewoman is standing trial for allegedly orchestrating the death of her boyfriend and five family members to benefit from the life and funeral policies she acquired on their behalf.

It is alleged that Ndlovu pocketed R1.4 million from the policies.

The trial continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rosemary ndlovugautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
40% - 363 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 65 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 156 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
36% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,755.97
+0.3%
Silver
22.80
+1.7%
Palladium
1,967.50
-0.4%
Platinum
989.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,895
+0.4%
All Share
64,317
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,993
+1.3%
Industrial 25
83,139
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,167
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo