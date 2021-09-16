33m ago

add bookmark

Rosemary Ndlovu: More damning evidence against ex-cop accused of multiple murders

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • The former policewoman and alleged mastermind of six murders, including her lover, has pleaded her innocence.
  • Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu denied playing a role in the death of her five relatives and boyfriend. 
  • Ndlovu evaded serious questions in court forcing the court to order to answer questions. 

More gruesome evidence was revealed in court of how a former Tembisa policewoman allegedly orchestrated the murders of her loved ones.

The State has accused Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu of planning the deaths of her five relatives and her boyfriend to cash in on their funeral policies and life covers.

It claimed that she cashed in about R1.4 million in life and funeral policies that were paid after their deaths.

Before she was arrested, Ndlovu had allegedly planned to assassinate her mother, sister, nephews and nieces in Mpumalanga.

During her testimony on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Ndlovu appeared to evade some questions and even resorted to tears.

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu: Ex-cop and alleged mastermind of six murders breaks down in court

Her behaviour irked Judge Ramarumo Monana, who ordered Ndlovu to answer questions and stop giving lengthy explanations.

Ndlovu earlier testified that sometime in 2012, she received a call from her cousin Godfrey Mushwana asking her about his brother Witness Madala Homu.

"It was around the beginning of the month when Godfrey called me saying Madala's landlord was looking for him to pay his rent. I tried calling him as well, and his phone was off.

"Madala resided in Kaalfontein. I promised Godfrey that I would assist in searching for Madala using my police network. I was on duty at Tembisa police station, and I called Ivory Park police station asking if Madala had been detained. I didn't check Olifantsfontein police station because it was not much busy, and it was in a suburb," said Ndlovu.

"The following day, Godfrey and I searched for Madala at his residence and Tembisa Hospital."

Madala was later found dead with head injuries in March 2012.

Godfrey positively identified his body at the Germiston government mortuary. 

Zanele Motha 

Nlodvu said her niece Zanele Motha was residing in Daveyton and at the time of her death in 2016, she was living with the accused in Tembisa.

"She had moved in with me for a month before she died. On 13 June 2016, she said she was visiting her friend in Springs. I saw her the following day at Tembisa Hospital in a casualty ward.

"I was told by my younger brother Director that Motha has been admitted to hospital. She had injuries on her face, and she could not speak. I later learnt that she was hit by a bicycle.

"She was in a wheelchair at the hospital and could not walk from the injuries she sustained after being hit by a bicycle. She was later discharged from the hospital without medication," Ndlovu testified.

Ndlovu said she transported Motha from Tembisa Hospital.

Ndlovu said:

Later at night, I was awoken by Motha's continuous coughs. She was kneeling near her bedroom door, coughing and complaining about body pains. I then drove her to Arwyp Hospital where she died.

Motha was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police later recovered her medical file from Tembisa Hospital from Ndlovu's property.

State witness Esther Mabuza earlier testified that Motha told her that Ndlovu wanted her to apply for a student loan and must hand the money to the accused.

Ndlovu denied that testimony. 

Willie Mashaba

Ndlovu claimed that she last saw Motha's brother Willie Mashaba in 2017, while visiting him in Daveyton.

"Mashaba and I are very close, and I used to give him money. I last saw him on 9 April 2017 in Daveyton after 15:00 saying he was going to Pretoria," said Ndlovu.  

Mashaba's body was later found in Olifantsfontein with major head injuries.

Ndlovu claimed that she could not attend Mashaba's funeral because her daughter had died.

The trial continues on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rosemary ndlovugautengcourt
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 353 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 497 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 855 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
42% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

45m ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.42
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.56
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,790.63
-0.2%
Silver
23.82
-0.1%
Palladium
2,044.90
+1.5%
Platinum
952.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
58,230
0.0%
All Share
64,385
0.0%
Resource 10
61,262
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,418
0.0%
Financial 15
14,281
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo