37m ago

add bookmark

Rosemary Ndlovu: Mother contradicts alibi of ex-cop accused of orchestrating relatives' murders

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • The mother of the alleged mastermind behind the killings of six people for their funeral and life policies contradicted her daughter in court.
  • Maria Mushwana punched holes in evidence earlier presented by her daughter Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu.
  • The elderly woman disputed evidence placing Ndlovu at the scene of a crime.

Rosemary Nomia Nldovu's mother appeared to throw her daughter under the bus when she contradicted her alibi while testifying as her defence witness in the High Court.

Maria Mushwana disputed Ndlovu's earlier testimony when she took the stand on Thursday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Mushwana claimed that she had not seen her daughter in January 2018, before her grandson Brilliant Mashego was murdered in Bushbuckridge.

The pensioner claimed that she last saw Brilliant on 22 January 2018.

"Mashego was at my house to greet me. He said he was from his parental's grandmother not far from my house. Mashego then left saying he was going to catch a bus heading to Nelspruit," Mushwana said.

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu: Alleged mastermind insured her deceased relatives, boyfriend, court hears

Ndlovu told the court on Wednesday that on 22 January 2018, she travelled with Mashego from Gauteng to Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu said they met in Tembisa, and they went to Germiston, where they didn't find a taxi to Bushbuckridge.

"From Germiston, we went to Benoni where we hitchhiked for lifts. We arrived at Bushbuckridge the same day between 21:00 and 22:00. We parted ways at Bushbuckridge when I boarded a taxi to Clayville, Gauteng, where I was residing. Mashego told me that he would be coming to OR Tambo Airport to submit his CV seeking employment," she said.

Ndlovu claimed that she went to Bushbuckridge because she had an appointment with her boyfriend, who travels between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

She later said she got a lift from her boyfriend, who dropped her at her residence in Clayville.

However, Ndlovu's friend Charlotte Maluleke testified that on 23 January 2018, Ndlovu and Mashego arrived at her place to borrow money because he wanted to travel to Bushbuckridge.

Maluleke claimed that she gave them R300 and they left.

Ndlovu left her handbag with Maluleke and returned later in the afternoon to fetch it.

Maluleke later identified Brilliant's body as she had recognised a T-shirt he was wearing.

Mashego's body was found on 24 January in Bushbuckridge.

Mushwana told the court on Thursday: “Ndlovu didn’t come home on 22 January. She only came home the day prior to Mashego's funeral. Mashego was at my house on 22 January before his disappearance. He came to greet me, saying he was going to Nelspruit, using a bus.

"Brilliant didn't tell me if he was going to meet with Ndlovu. Ndlovu was in Gauteng, not in Bushbuckridge at the time. She only came home after she was told about Mashego's death."

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu: Ex-cop and alleged mastermind of six murders breaks down in court

Mushwana also denied evidence from Lakhiwe Mkhize, who testified that around December 2017, he accompanied Ndlovu to Bushbuckridge.

Mkhize earlier testified that Ndlovu had asked him to go inside Maria's house to see who was inside. 

He then found a lady and children inside. 

Mkhize asked for water and was offered some to drink before leaving the house, going to Mkhize. The two later left. 

Mushwana said:

I haven't seen anyone coming to my house asking for water.

Mushwana denied that Ndlovu had allegedly hired a hitman to kill her for R2 600. 

"I never felt bad about it (that news) because I was never threatened by anyone at my home," Mushwana testified.

It is alleged that Ndlovu orchestrated the death of her boyfriend Maurice Mabasa and five relatives to cash in on their funeral and life policies she took out under their names.

She allegedly conspired to kill her mother, sister, nieces and nephews for money.

Ndlovu allegedly benefitted to the tune of about R1.4 million from those policies.

The trial continues on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rosemary ndlovugautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 501 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 716 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 1265 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 1854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

12h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,754.69
-2.2%
Silver
22.79
-4.4%
Palladium
2,048.86
+1.6%
Platinum
937.51
-1.1%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
57,098
-1.9%
All Share
63,314
-1.7%
Resource 10
58,796
-4.0%
Industrial 25
80,358
-0.1%
Financial 15
13,942
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo