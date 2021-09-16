Rosemary Ndlovu: Mother contradicts alibi of ex-cop accused of orchestrating relatives' murders

The mother of the alleged mastermind behind the killings of six people for their funeral and life policies contradicted her daughter in court.

Maria Mushwana punched holes in evidence earlier presented by her daughter Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu.

The elderly woman disputed evidence placing Ndlovu at the scene of a crime.

Rosemary Nomia Nldovu's mother appeared to throw her daughter under the bus when she contradicted her alibi while testifying as her defence witness in the High Court.



Maria Mushwana disputed Ndlovu's earlier testimony when she took the stand on Thursday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Mushwana claimed that she had not seen her daughter in January 2018, before her grandson Brilliant Mashego was murdered in Bushbuckridge.

The pensioner claimed that she last saw Brilliant on 22 January 2018.

"Mashego was at my house to greet me. He said he was from his parental's grandmother not far from my house. Mashego then left saying he was going to catch a bus heading to Nelspruit," Mushwana said.

Ndlovu told the court on Wednesday that on 22 January 2018, she travelled with Mashego from Gauteng to Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu said they met in Tembisa, and they went to Germiston, where they didn't find a taxi to Bushbuckridge.

"From Germiston, we went to Benoni where we hitchhiked for lifts. We arrived at Bushbuckridge the same day between 21:00 and 22:00. We parted ways at Bushbuckridge when I boarded a taxi to Clayville, Gauteng, where I was residing. Mashego told me that he would be coming to OR Tambo Airport to submit his CV seeking employment," she said.

Ndlovu claimed that she went to Bushbuckridge because she had an appointment with her boyfriend, who travels between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

She later said she got a lift from her boyfriend, who dropped her at her residence in Clayville.

#RosemaryNdlovu Multiple murder accused Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu inside the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge. Ndlovu is accused of killing her lover and five relatives for either funeral or life cover policies. She had allegedly benefitted about R1.4m payouts @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/QAqqt3JE2V — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 16, 2021

However, Ndlovu's friend Charlotte Maluleke testified that on 23 January 2018, Ndlovu and Mashego arrived at her place to borrow money because he wanted to travel to Bushbuckridge.

Maluleke claimed that she gave them R300 and they left.

Ndlovu left her handbag with Maluleke and returned later in the afternoon to fetch it.

Maluleke later identified Brilliant's body as she had recognised a T-shirt he was wearing.

Mashego's body was found on 24 January in Bushbuckridge.

Mushwana told the court on Thursday: “Ndlovu didn’t come home on 22 January. She only came home the day prior to Mashego's funeral. Mashego was at my house on 22 January before his disappearance. He came to greet me, saying he was going to Nelspruit, using a bus.

"Brilliant didn't tell me if he was going to meet with Ndlovu. Ndlovu was in Gauteng, not in Bushbuckridge at the time. She only came home after she was told about Mashego's death."

Mushwana also denied evidence from Lakhiwe Mkhize, who testified that around December 2017, he accompanied Ndlovu to Bushbuckridge.



Mkhize earlier testified that Ndlovu had asked him to go inside Maria's house to see who was inside.



He then found a lady and children inside.



Mkhize asked for water and was offered some to drink before leaving the house, going to Mkhize. The two later left.



Mushwana said:

I haven't seen anyone coming to my house asking for water.

Mushwana denied that Ndlovu had allegedly hired a hitman to kill her for R2 600.



"I never felt bad about it (that news) because I was never threatened by anyone at my home," Mushwana testified.



It is alleged that Ndlovu orchestrated the death of her boyfriend Maurice Mabasa and five relatives to cash in on their funeral and life policies she took out under their names.



She allegedly conspired to kill her mother, sister, nieces and nephews for money.



Ndlovu allegedly benefitted to the tune of about R1.4 million from those policies.



The trial continues on Friday.