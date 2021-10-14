Rosemary Ndlovu: State wants ex-Tembisa cop to be found guilty of all charges

Rosemary Ndlovu's trial returned to court for closing arguments.

Ndlovu's counsel requested the court to dismiss the evidence because it was circumstantial.

The State, however, argued that it presented a credible case which showed a similar pattern in all the cases.

The prosecutor in the murder trial of former Tembisa police officer Rosemary Ndlovu has asked the judge to convict her of all charges as the State presented a credible case in court.

Ndlovu has been charged with, among other things, six murders for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill her family members for insurance purposes. Prosecutor advocate Riana Williams said the court must find her guilty of all charges.

"The State is requesting this honourable court to find that the State has presented a credible case based on not only direct evidence - such as eyewitness accounts, documentary evidence of the policies, expert evidence, cellphone linkage, a video recording made on the way to Bushbuckridge which contains a confession - but also circumstantial evidence," Williams said in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sitting in Palm Ridge.

Ndlovu allegedly orchestrated the murder of her boyfriend and five family members in order to benefit from the life and funeral policies she acquired on their behalf.

On Thursday, both the State and the defence submitted their closing arguments. Ndlovu's lawyer argued, among other things, that the evidence the State had placed before the court should be dismissed because it was "circumstantial".

'Certain discrepancies'

The State, however, submitted that the only inference to be drawn from the evidence was that the accused committed these offences.

"It is respectfully submitted that this court [finds] that the only inference reasonably to be drawn from all the facts and circumstances proved and from the common cause facts is that the accused was the one who perpetrated these offences beyond a reasonable doubt," Williams said.

On the question of credibility, Williams said all witnesses appeared to have been truthful and reliable:

There are certain discrepancies in the State's case, but none of the materiality that would cause the court to reject a witness' evidence.

Speaking to News24 following proceedings, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State had presented solid evidence that showed a pattern of offences:

What can be drawn from the evidence is similar in all the cases, a similar pattern or sequence of events that happened, and the only inference that the court should come to is that the accused is guilty of the offences.

Judgment has been reserved for 22 October 2021.

