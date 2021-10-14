59m ago

add bookmark

Rosemary Ndlovu: State wants ex-Tembisa cop to be found guilty of all charges

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court. (Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images)
Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court. (Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images)
  • Rosemary Ndlovu's trial returned to court for closing arguments.
  • Ndlovu's counsel requested the court to dismiss the evidence because it was circumstantial.
  • The State, however, argued that it presented a credible case which showed a similar pattern in all the cases.

The prosecutor in the murder trial of former Tembisa police officer Rosemary Ndlovu has asked the judge to convict her of all charges as the State presented a credible case in court.

Ndlovu has been charged with, among other things, six murders for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill her family members for insurance purposes. Prosecutor advocate Riana Williams said the court must find her guilty of all charges.

"The State is requesting this honourable court to find that the State has presented a credible case based on not only direct evidence - such as eyewitness accounts, documentary evidence of the policies, expert evidence, cellphone linkage, a video recording made on the way to Bushbuckridge which contains a confession - but also circumstantial evidence," Williams said in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sitting in Palm Ridge.

READ | Rosemary Ndlovu: More damning evidence against ex-cop accused of multiple murders

Ndlovu allegedly orchestrated the murder of her boyfriend and five family members in order to benefit from the life and funeral policies she acquired on their behalf.

On Thursday, both the State and the defence submitted their closing arguments. Ndlovu's lawyer argued, among other things, that the evidence the State had placed before the court should be dismissed because it was "circumstantial".

'Certain discrepancies'

The State, however, submitted that the only inference to be drawn from the evidence was that the accused committed these offences.

"It is respectfully submitted that this court [finds] that the only inference reasonably to be drawn from all the facts and circumstances proved and from the common cause facts is that the accused was the one who perpetrated these offences beyond a reasonable doubt," Williams said.

On the question of credibility, Williams said all witnesses appeared to have been truthful and reliable:

There are certain discrepancies in the State's case, but none of the materiality that would cause the court to reject a witness' evidence.

Speaking to News24 following proceedings, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State had presented solid evidence that showed a pattern of offences:

What can be drawn from the evidence is similar in all the cases, a similar pattern or sequence of events that happened, and the only inference that the court should come to is that the accused is guilty of the offences.

Judgment has been reserved for 22 October 2021.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rosemary ndlovumurdercrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1364 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1573 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 1218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

8h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.80
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,799.12
+0.4%
Silver
23.40
+1.4%
Palladium
2,170.75
+2.5%
Platinum
1,035.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,358
+1.4%
All Share
66,855
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,270
+2.3%
Industrial 25
84,124
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,088
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo