Rosettenville 10: Trial postponed for further investigations

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
  • The Rosettenville 10 appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court court on Thursday.
  • The group is linked to a deadly shooting in Rosettenville that left eight people dead and four police officers injured.
  • The matter returns to court in April.

The 10 men linked to the deadly Rosettenville shooting that left eight people dead and some police officers injured appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court dealt with the verification of the accused: Sihle Mazibuko, 35; Qaphela Ngubeni, 33; Menzi Shabalala, 47; Khulekani Nkosi, 36; Kitso Mnguni, 45; Phendula Mvubu, 44; Mike Ngwadi, 47; Hloniphani Dube, 40; Alex Matshebele, 40; and Andrew Tshobolo, 67. 

The men face eight counts of murder, as well as charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles, and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

It was revealed that the legality of the status of four of the accused, who are from Botswana and Zimbabwe, could not be verified as they did not provide documents.

The ten men linked to the deadly Rosettenville shooting that left eight people dead and some police officers injured appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Three of the men – Dube, Matshebele, and Tshobolo – are from Zimbabwe, while Mnguni is from Botswana.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the media outside court: 

The process of verifying the accused's legality in South Africa is ongoing. At this point, we are still busy with that verification process.

Mjonondwane added that some of the accused's addresses were positively verified.

The defence informed the court that they would at this stage not be bringing a bail application on behalf of the accused.

Mjonondwane told the media that should the defence's position change, the State would oppose bail. The matter was subsequently postponed to 8 April for further investigations.

READ | Alleged cash heist gang 'Rosettenville 10' to appear in Johannesburg Magistrate's Court

On Monday, 21 February, news broke of a chaotic shooting in Rosettenville, in Johannesburg, that also left police officers injured.

The violent scene, described as a "war zone" by eyewitnesses, saw police rush to Rosettenville where they exchanged fire with heavily armed men believed to have been involved in cash-in-transit heists.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said the assailants were "hardcore criminals" who police had been monitoring.

According to Mawela, they had been on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist, News24 reported previously.

