Rosettenville 10: Zim and Botswana suspects asked to prove they are legally in SA

The Johannesburg Magistrate ' s Court has ordered four of the 10 suspects linked to the fatal Rosettenville shootout to prove their status in the country.

Three of the men are from Zimbabwe, and one is from Botswana.

The shootout claimed nine lives, including a police officer.

Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier said the rest of the suspects were from Ulundi, Estcourt, Bergville and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sihle Mazibuko, 35, Qaphela Ngubeni, 33, Menzi Shabalala, 47, Khulekani Nkosi, 36, Kitso Mnguni, 45, Phendula Mvubu, 44, Mike Ngwadi, 47, Hloniphani Dube, 40, Alex Matshebele, 40, and Andrew Tshobolo, 67, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Dube, Matshebele and Tshobolo are from Zimbabwe, while Mnguni is from Botswana.

They face eight counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

The men have not pleaded, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

"The investigating team have applied for a postponement to do due diligence. Three of the suspects are from Zimbabwe and one is from Botswana.

"The four suspects have been ordered to provide evidence revealing their legality in the country. We also need to verify their home addresses before they can bring a bail application.

"We hope that, during their next appearance, we would have a blow by blow where all charges are discussed in detail for the public to know what happened on 21 February," said Mulamu.

Two of the suspects were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

The suspects were allegedly part of a heavily armed gang which engaged in a bloody shootout with the police.

Eight of gunmen were fatally wounded during the battle and eight were arrested on the spot.

Two were later arrested in the evening. One of them was hiding under a tree and the other had hidden in a house not far from where the shootout occurred.

The injured duo was taken to hospital.

Four police officers and a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer were shot and wounded.

Police recovered 10 high-performance cars at a safe house, six AK-47s, three rifles and explosives.

The men were allegedly on their way to rob a cash-in-transit van in Johannesburg when the police pounced.

The case was postponed to 3 March.





