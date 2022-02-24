Rosettenville shooting: Hand yourself in, or we'll come and fetch you - Gauteng top cop

Police have made another arrest in connection with Monday's deadly Rosettenville shooting.

The man was apprehended in Tembisa.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed the latest arrest on Wednesday evening.

Monday's deadly shootout between police and robbers left eight gang members dead. Ten people were arrested while around seven escaped.

Police said they believed the men were behind at least one cash-in-transit heist.

Speaking on the scene of the arrest on Wednesday night, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said investigators would establish whether the man was the one who had fired at a police helicopter, wounding an officer.

Mawela warned that "the net is closing" in on criminals in the province.

"It is up to all the criminals in Gauteng to make a decision – either they stop what they are doing or we force them to stop. Those who have already committed a crime, like this one, either they hand themselves in, or we will come to fetch them," Mawela said.

Mawela said officers found several firearms on the scene, including five pistols and four rifles. Mawela said the man arrested on Wednesday was found in possession of a jammer, "lots of ammunition", and police regalia.



"But the biggest concern for us was the police uniform."

It is unclear when the man arrested on Wednesday will appear in court. However, Mawela said police would ensure that he appeared in court within 48 hours.

The arrested men were allegedly part of a gang of about 25 heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers. On Monday, police officers pounced on them, and the gang fired at police during and after a high-speed chase. They also fired at a helicopter transporting highly trained officers to the scene.

The 10 men initially arrested appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, and possession of hijacked vehicles.

Members of the Gauteng Traffic SLEU, SAPS, EMPD & JMPD, have arrested a suspect in Tembisa linked to the Rosettenville CIT incident.The suspect is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter.They also recovered 4 riffles, ammunition, police and G4S vests. pic.twitter.com/NU1cWW8uUW — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) February 23, 2022

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko revealed on social media that the latest "suspect is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter".

"They (police) also recovered four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests," she added.

Four police officers and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer were shot and wounded during Monday's incident.

Mawela, who visited the wounded officers on Tuesday, said their condition had improved and that they "are in high spirits," News24 reported.

