1h ago

add bookmark

Rosettenville shootout: Latest suspect arrested a loner, feared by his neighbours

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The place where police recovered guns and ammunition at a room rented by a Zimbabwean man wanted for the Rosettenville shootout.
The place where police recovered guns and ammunition at a room rented by a Zimbabwean man wanted for the Rosettenville shootout.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The latest suspect arrested for the Rosettenville shootout was feared in his neighbourhood.
  • The man was unfriendly and didn't speak to neighbours.
  • He was often seen carrying two big black bags. 

A yard housing 20 rented rooms in Phomolong Section in Tembisa was turned into a spectator zone on Thursday after police had gone through the room rented by an alleged cash van heist suspect. 

Police recovered weapons and ammunition on Wednesday night at the room rented by the Zimbabwean national.

On Thursday, locals were seen pointing fingers at the yard situated along Mofokeng Street.

Some took pictures on their cellphones.

The national Cash-In-Transit Task Team arrested the 42-year-old Zimbabwean linked to Monday's deadly Rosettenville shootout, in Tembisa on Wednesday.

This brought the number of arrests to 11.

Inside the rented room, police recovered four assault rifles, five pistols, rifle and pistol magazines, more than 1 000 rounds of live ammunition, channel jammers, G4S and SAPS bulletproof vests and uniforms.

A neighbour said they had long suspected that the man was possibly involved in criminal activities, but were afraid to report him to police.

"He was not friendly. He was a loner. I have never seen him with a woman. He was always alone, locked in his room. He always left his room carrying two heavy black bags.

"His BMW sedan was always parked on the street. We feared him. He didn't smile nor have a conversation with anyone in the neighbourhood," the neighbour said.

READ | No heists reported since deadly Rosettenville shootout, says CIT association

Another neighbour said the man was wounded in his leg in December.

"He left in the morning and returned in the afternoon wounded. He was shot in the leg, I saw the bullet wounds. He was limping and walking on crutches [but] he quickly healed. Last month I saw him jogging. His fellow tenant once told me that there was only a bed and candles burning inside his room.

"A friend told me that he kept candles burning in his room throughout the day. We then thought he was a spiritual person until we were proven wrong on Wednesday night when he was arrested with guns. He had shocked us. The time has arrived that we must know each other in the neighbourhood," said the neighbour.

The man was part of a gang of 25 heavily armed men who were accosted by the police before they could rob a money van on Monday.

A shootout ensued in which eight gunmen were fatally wounded, and four officers wounded and hospitalised. Ten suspects were arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspect was arrested in Tembisa.

Police found a 9mm pistol in his possession.

He was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

The Hawks were also checking if the suspect was in the country illegally.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksjohannesburggautengcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
60% - 1429 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
40% - 957 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.0%
Gold
1,941.26
+1.7%
Silver
24.85
+1.2%
Palladium
2,607.00
+4.9%
Platinum
1,091.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
67,262
-1.6%
All Share
73,723
-1.7%
Resource 10
79,762
+1.9%
Industrial 25
84,775
-4.6%
Financial 15
15,526
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo