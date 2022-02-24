Rosettenville shootout: Latest suspect arrested a loner, feared by his neighbours

The latest suspect arrested for the Rosettenville shootout was feared in his neighbourhood.

The man was unfriendly and didn't speak to neighbours.

He was often seen carrying two big black bags.

A yard housing 20 rented rooms in Phomolong Section in Tembisa was turned into a spectator zone on Thursday after police had gone through the room rented by an alleged cash van heist suspect.

Police recovered weapons and ammunition on Wednesday night at the room rented by the Zimbabwean national.

On Thursday, locals were seen pointing fingers at the yard situated along Mofokeng Street.

Some took pictures on their cellphones.

The national Cash-In-Transit Task Team arrested the 42-year-old Zimbabwean linked to Monday's deadly Rosettenville shootout, in Tembisa on Wednesday.

This brought the number of arrests to 11.

Inside the rented room, police recovered four assault rifles, five pistols, rifle and pistol magazines, more than 1 000 rounds of live ammunition, channel jammers, G4S and SAPS bulletproof vests and uniforms.

Members of the Gauteng Traffic SLEU, SAPS, EMPD & JMPD, have arrested a suspect in Tembisa linked to the Rosettenville CIT incident.The suspect is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter.They also recovered 4 riffles, ammunition, police and G4S vests. pic.twitter.com/NU1cWW8uUW — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) February 23, 2022

A neighbour said they had long suspected that the man was possibly involved in criminal activities, but were afraid to report him to police.

"He was not friendly. He was a loner. I have never seen him with a woman. He was always alone, locked in his room. He always left his room carrying two heavy black bags.

"His BMW sedan was always parked on the street. We feared him. He didn't smile nor have a conversation with anyone in the neighbourhood," the neighbour said.

READ | No heists reported since deadly Rosettenville shootout, says CIT association

Another neighbour said the man was wounded in his leg in December.

"He left in the morning and returned in the afternoon wounded. He was shot in the leg, I saw the bullet wounds. He was limping and walking on crutches [but] he quickly healed. Last month I saw him jogging. His fellow tenant once told me that there was only a bed and candles burning inside his room.

"A friend told me that he kept candles burning in his room throughout the day. We then thought he was a spiritual person until we were proven wrong on Wednesday night when he was arrested with guns. He had shocked us. The time has arrived that we must know each other in the neighbourhood," said the neighbour.

The man was part of a gang of 25 heavily armed men who were accosted by the police before they could rob a money van on Monday.

A shootout ensued in which eight gunmen were fatally wounded, and four officers wounded and hospitalised. Ten suspects were arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspect was arrested in Tembisa.

Police found a 9mm pistol in his possession.

He was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The Hawks were also checking if the suspect was in the country illegally.





We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.