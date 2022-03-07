1h ago

Rosettenville shootout: Suspect was out on parole for CIT heist

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • An eleventh suspect linked to the fatal Rosettenville shootout was out on parole when he was arrested.
  • Milton Sandile Gasa was granted parole in 2020 after serving time for a cash-in-transit heist.
  • He was sentenced to 31 years in jail and served 16 years before he was released.

A lawyer representing a parolee linked to the fatal Rosettenville shootout has complained about how little time he has had to consult with his client.

Advocate Mahlatse Mokganya told magistrate Mmule Phatshwane in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Monday that he had struggled to consult with Milton Sandile Gasa, 42.

"Phones at the prison were not working, making it difficult to consult with the accused. I was only successful after I approached the head of the prison. I was warned that if I didn't make an appointment prior, I won't see him again.

READ | Rosettenville shootout: Hand yourself in or we will find you, cops warn

"It is difficult to consult with my client because there is no privacy. Yesterday, I had to steal his time with his family to consult further," Mokganya said.

Phatshwane advised Mokganya to raise his problems with the prison head.

Mokganya said Gasa was being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison as a sentenced prisoner.

Ten men are linked to the deadly Rosettenville sho
Ten men are linked to the deadly Rosettenville shooting that left eight people dead and some police officers injured appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

"I have new instructions. As you can see that my client is brought to court by prison warders, which means he is a sentenced prisoner. His parole was revoked, and he was transferred to the C-Max section of the prison to continue his sentence.

"We are no longer proceeding with the bail application. We are abandoning bail for now," Mokganya said.

READ | 'No place for criminals to hide in Gauteng' - Premier David Makhura after Rosettenville bloodbath

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo told News24 that Gasa had been sentenced to 31 years for a cash-in-transit heist.

Mbambo said they were probing Gasa's legal status in the country. He was released on parole in 2020 after serving 16 years in jail.

He appeared in court in prison garb, under heavy guard from the police and prison warders.

Gasa was handcuffed and shackled with leg irons. 

READ | Rosettenville shootout: Man linked to shooting carried a 'heavy' guitar bag, like 'Antonio Banderas' - source

He was arrested on 23 February in Tembisa. Gasa was found in possession of a firearm.

At his rented room in Phomolong, Tembisa, police found four assault rifles, five pistols, rifle and pistol magazines, more than 1 000 rounds of ammunition, channel jammers, G4S and SAPS bulletproof vests and uniforms.

Gasa is linked to the deadly shootout in Rosettenville that claimed the lives of eight gunmen.

A gang of about 25 heavily armed men were about to commit a cash-transit heist when they were thwarted by police, ensuing in a shootout.

Four police officers were injured. Ten suspects were arrested at the scene. Police seized 10 vehicles, six AK47 assault rifles, three rifles and explosives.

The men had since appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, facing charges of eight counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

Gasa faces charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected back in court on 26 May.

Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecourts
