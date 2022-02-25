1h ago

Rosettenville shootout: Tembisa suspect was out on parole for robbery when arrested, court hears

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The eleventh suspect linked to the Rosettenville gun battle is a convicted robber.
  • This was revealed on Friday at the Tembisa Magistrate's Court.
  • He was allegedly part of a gang of gunmen stopped on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg.

The latest arrested suspect linked to the deadly Rosettenville shootout is a parolee.

The Tembisa Magistrate's Court heard on Friday that Milton Sandile Gasa was out on parole when he was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of eight suspects and left four police officers injured.

Gasa, who appeared under heavy police presence, limped into court, wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

READ | Rosettenville shootout: Hand yourself in or we will find you, cops warn

His legs were shackled.

The soft-spoken Gasa addressed magistrate Mmule Phatshwane in isiZulu.

"Since my arrest, I didn't have time to communicate with my family. I was told a lawyer had been secured to represent me," Gasa said. 

His lawyer, advocate Mahlatse Mokganya, claimed that he had not had enough time consulting with Gasa.

He said during their consultation, they hadn't discussed if Gasa would bring a bail application.

Three minutes

"Your worship, I got this brief at the 11th hour. I am asking the court for time to consult with my client. I am reiterating that I received this brief late.

"I was only given three minutes to consult with the accused. We only consulted here in court before his appearance. I am asking for more time to consult with my client.

"Due to failure to consult properly in the morning, I feel that I am placed under pressure on many things. I am asking for a seven-day postponement. I need more time to consult before I can entertain a bail application. I need a week to consult further," Mokganya said.

READ | Rosettenville shootout: Latest suspect arrested a loner, feared by his neighbours

Mokganya also claimed that police had assaulted Gasa.

"My client was booked out on many occasions and assaulted by the police. I ask them to respect his constitutional rights. He is innocent until proven otherwise.

"During our consultation, we will see if it is possible to arrange a doctor to see him and compile a medical report. He is limping because of the assault by the police," said Mokganya.

Gasa was arrested on Wednesday in Tembisa and was allegedly found in possession of a pistol.

Police went to his rented room in Phomolong, Tembisa and found four assault rifles, five pistols, rifle and pistols magazines, more than 1 000 rounds of ammunition, channel jammers, G4S and SAPS bulletproof vests and uniforms.

READ | No heists reported since deadly Rosettenville shootout, says CIT association

He is allegedly linked to a gang of 25 gunmen that exchanged gunfire with the police on Monday in Rosettenville.

Ten suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They are facing eight counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

The 10 suspects are expected back in court on 3 March, while Gasa is expected back on 7 March.

