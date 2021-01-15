1h ago

Royal family in hot water for breaking lockdown rules over number of mourners at prince's funeral

Ntwaagae Seleka
(File, Jonathan Burton)
(File, Jonathan Burton)
  • The police have opened a case against the family of slain Prince Andries Mbangelwa Mahlangu for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations.
  • The person who was tasked with monitoring Mahlangu's funeral is also in trouble with the law.
  • Mahlangu, 67, was buried on Thursday in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, after being shot dead inside his vehicle.

The police have opened a case against the family of slain Prince Andries Mbangelwa Mahlangu for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations by exceeding the number of mourners allowed at a funeral.

The person who was tasked with monitoring Mahlangu's funeral is also in trouble with the law.

Mahlangu, 67, was buried on Thursday in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.

He was shot and killed on 9 January in Siyabuswa while sitting in his vehicle.

Mahlangu's son told the police he heard gunshots at around 08:15 and went out to investigate and saw two men running out of the yard where his father had parked his vehicle.

When he approached the vehicle, he found his unconscious father slumped over the steering wheel.

"Funerals have been regarded as superspreaders of the coronavirus," said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi

"Under the current level [3], only 50 mourners, including members of the family, can attend a funeral and failure to do so can result in the bereaved families facing the authorities.

"The station commander of Siyabuswa police station, Brigadier Sipho Mokwatlo, has directed that the person tasked with the responsibility of monitoring the funeral be made to account. A case docket has been opened against the family for breaking the lockdown regulations," Hlathi added.

Read more on:
sapslockdowncoronavirus
