Rubber stamped: 'No shortage of condoms' and fewer teens getting pregnant, says Western Cape govt

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Na'ílah Ebrahim
  • There is no shortage of condoms in the Western Cape, says the provincial health department.
  • Teenage pregnancies have declined in the province since 2020.
  • Since January this year, 3 997 teenage pregnancies were reported to the department.

Over the last three years, fewer teenagers have become pregnant in the Western Cape. 

Since January this year, 3 997 pregnancies - involving 10- to 19-year-olds - were recorded, says the provincial health department.

In 2022, there were 10 686; in 2021, 11 157; and in 2020, 11 690.

Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever confirmed there had been a noticeable decrease since 2020.

According to the department, the decline in pregnancies could be due to general awareness programmes, a change in behaviour, and "no shortage of condoms".

Van der Heever said there were 24.7 million male condoms and 263 200 female condoms currently in stock.

Another department spokesperson, Byron la Hoe, said the condoms had been cleared by the South African Bureau of Standards for distribution.

He added that reducing infectious diseases, such as HIV, was a high priority for the department's 2030 vision, which was dedicated to promoting the use of condoms in men and women.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) also said the number of teenage pregnancies had declined. 

The department's spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the WCED received reports regarding the number of pupils who became pregnant.

"While pregnancy can lead to learners dropping out of the system, the WCED stresses the importance for learners to complete their education," Hammond said. 

She said the department had a provincial learner pregnancy policy, which outlined the process to be followed when a pregnancy was reported.


The roles and responsibilities are:

  • The importance of treating the matter with great sensitivity and confidentiality;
  • support from the specialised support teams available in each education district;
  • what steps the principal must take;
  • engaging with the learner’s parents/guardians about the plan going forward; and
  • the procedure when the other responsible party is also a learner (either at the school or at another school). 

Hammond added that, if a pupil became pregnant as a result of sexual assault, the principal should follow the procedures in the "Abuse No More" protocol document.

"Our district specialised support teams provide psychosocial support to pregnant learners and aim to ensure that they return to school after the delivery of the baby," said Hammond.

The Parent Centre in Wynberg, a registered non-profit organisation (NPO), was started as a primary prevention project to reduce the incidence of child abuse. 

On its website, the NPO said this was achieved via the promotion of positive parenting and effective child management practices.

The NPO said:

We do not condone teenage pregnancy. However, teenagers with parenting responsibilities need support to enable them to cope, together with their normal developmental changes and academic responsibilities.

According to the Northern Cape education department, about 900 pupils - between the ages of 15 and 19 - become pregnant every three months in the province, News24 reported earlier this month. 

Furthermore, an average of 20 teenage pregnancies - between the ages of 10 and 14 - were recorded for this same time period.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 26 515 adolescent pregnancies, aged between 10 and 19, from April to December last year. A total of 1 254 of the pregnancies were specifically girls aged 10 to 14.


