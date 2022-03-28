Rugby trip turns tragic for Gauteng school as two Hoërskool Birchleigh pupils drown at Durban beach

Tw o Hoërskool Birchleigh pupils have drowned at Durban's North Beach on Sunday.

They were in Durban for a rugby tournament.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday.

A school trip to Durban turned tragic when two Gauteng pupils from Hoërskool Birchleigh drowned while swimming at a beach.



Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the Grade 10 and 12 pupils had drowned at Durban’s North Beach on Sunday.

The pupils were in Durban for a rugby tournament and were expected back in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"On Sunday morning, the learners and several teachers went swimming at Durban North Beach, where some learners were reportedly assisted to shore by lifeguards after experiencing challenges. Subsequent to a headcount, it was realised that two learners were missing.

"All learners were accompanied back to the accommodation while the teachers proceeded to search the vicinity, looking for the two missing learners. The search went on until the evening with no success, after which the educators opened a missing person case at Durban Central Police Station."



Lesufi said the teachers were informed that the boys' bodies had been discovered about 2km north of the beach.

He said police were investigating the incident.

"Our Psycho-Social Unit has been dispatched to counsel the school community of Hoërskool Birchleigh, and this counselling will continue upon the return of the learners from Durban,” Lesufi said.



"It’s disheartening that a positive sporting school trip that our learners passionately participated in ended in such a tragic manner. We convey our most heartfelt condolences to the two affected families and the school community at large."

